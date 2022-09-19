Dodgers News: Veteran Left-Hander Shuts Down Internet Rumor

It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt."

Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to publish a graphic announcing the retirement of Price.

However, just a few hours after that was announced The Athletic’s own Fabian Ardaya shut that news down real quick.

Talk about not checking with your sources. A quite embarrassing move made by Nightengale and Fox Sports.

Price has been on the injured list since the beginning of the month suffering a wrist injury. However, he is getting better and is set to return to the Boys in Blue and be ready to contribute to a Dodgers’ postseason run.

Before his IL stint, the 37-year-old was looking real good in the relief role he’s been accustomed to in his time in LA. in 38 appearances, he’s posted a 2.58 ERA (164 ERA+) and a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The 5-time All-Star has built quite a career for himself, winning the 2012 Cy Young award, posting a career 3.32 ERA, over two thousand strikeouts, a 1.16 WHIP, and 157 total wins in his 14 year career.

Prince has contributed to the likes of the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox,and of course the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tennessee native has an estimated 40.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Price has had a long and successful career in the league so whatever he decides to do, I'm sure it'll be the best for him and his family. Hopefully, he comes back looking better than ever and helps propel the Dodgers to another World Series victory, whether it is his last season or not.