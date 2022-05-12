Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Added to MLB Roster;Ryan Pepiot Optioned to AAA

The Dodgers made a roster move leading up to the Dodgers Thursday game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Just a day after making his first big league start against the Pirates, the Dodgers have sent second overall pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot back down to the minors. To be fair, it doesn't seem to be based on Pepiot's performance, but rather, the Dodgers desire to keep the bullpen well stocked.

The Dodgers have decided to promote Triple-A right-handed reliever Yency Almonte. Almonte signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers back in March of this year.

Almonte was initially drafted by the Orange County Angels in the 17th round of the 2012 draft. He broke into the majors as a member of the Colorado Rockies. From 2018 to 2021, Almonte logged a 5.30 ERA in 114 appearances in Denver.

His finest season with the Rockies was 2020. That year, Almonte posted a 2.93 ERA (27.2) in 24 games and allowed just two home runs. Which back in the days of yore, when the balls would actually carry, is a noteworthy accomplishment for a reliever pitching at altitude at Coors Field. 

This year, Almonte has a 3.52 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP in 15.1 IP with the OKC Dodgers.

As for Pepiot, he completed three innings in his big league debut in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He struggled with his command and yielded five walks, but did limit the Pirates to just one hit.

The Dodgers do have a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium coming up on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and could be inclined to bring Pepiot back up for another spot start. 

