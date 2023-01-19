Dodgers: OF Prospect James Outman Looks Back at 2022 Learning Curve

After being called up to the majors last year, Outman joined LA radio t reflect on how his experience went.

James Outman got a glimpse of the major leagues last summer in Los Angeles, after playing four games with the Dodgers. In 16 plate appearances, the prospect homered in his first at-bat, and posted a 1.409 OPS. After his small stint in L.A. he was sent back down to Triple-A but performed strongly the entirety of 2022.

After playing across the Dodgers, Double-A Tulsa, and Triple-A Oklahoma City, he gave insight into how his year went during an interview on AM570:

“It was awesome. … Awesome is an understatement, you know? 2022, I felt like I had a pretty good year. I had a lot of fun, my teammates are awesome. Pretty much every single locker room I was in that whole year was really fun to be around. So, I’m looking forward to another good locker room environment.”

Outman continued by touching on his time in the big leagues:

“I definitely feel after those six days, just coming back to Triple-A, I felt like I had 10 more months of playing time under my belt just in those six days being around all those guys that are really, really good and the bar was raised (for me). I felt like I was holding myself to a higher standard after that point. I do think that getting a little taste is is good. Just so I kind of know what I’m working with.”

Now that he’s gotten a taste, he remains hungry to secure a starwith a major league team.

The 25-year-old continues to work on his craft in order to reach the highest level of competition. Outman knows what it takes to get there and is now determined to stay there.