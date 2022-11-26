Dodgers Off-Season: LA Insider Points Out Some Flaws Amidst Team's Starting Rotation

LA’s 2023 starting rotation is excellent at the moment; Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May are set to lead the charge. Three of the first four had tremendous 2022 seasons, and May was spotty at times but showed signs of his former self.

No one else has etched their name into the rotation other than those four.

Ryan Pepiot, Andre Jackson, and Michael Grove got some big-league action and are all solid options to become that fifth guy.

LA is currently in search of possibly signing an experienced arm this off-season, but OC Register’s reporter J.P Hoornstra says that LA is good as-is but has some holes they may need to be filled.

“I think if the Dodgers did nothing to shore up their rotation and they just went into the season with this as is, it would probably still be one of the better rotations in baseball,” Hoornstra said. “But when I look at, when you get down to number four. Let’s say that’s Dustin May, he’s your number four starter. He did not pitch a full season in 2022.

There are some question marks as to how much work he can absorb in 2023. As good as he is, that is a question mark. And then you’re starting to get into the very young pitcher. Into the Ryan Pepiots, the Michael Groves, maybe the Bobby Millers at some point in 2023. And these guys have yet to prove themselves at the big league level.

For all their potential, again, there are some question marks. There really isn’t that back of the rotation, steady innings-eating type veteran that they said had in Tyler Anderson. I think that’s what I would like them to go see them go and get this offseason.”

What will the Dodgers do? Last season their rotation was the best in the MLB, but more was needed. It could be more of the same this season if they decide to stick with what they have.

The Dodgers will still be one of the best teams in the league, but that may not translate into the postseason.

The young guys in Pepiot, Grove, and Jackson have no postseason experience, and May didn’t throw one pitch in the 2022 NLDS.

Gonsolin had a career year in 2022; will he be able to repeat some of that magic?

Los Angeles must sign one more arm to secure that fifth spot in the rotation, and if they fail, then there’s always the trade deadline.