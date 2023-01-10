Dodgers Offseason: Carlos Correa Deal with Mets Might Fall Apart After All

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports the Twins have jumped back in on free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa as his deal with the Mets continues to be stalled.

The Dodgers have largely sat on the sidelines this offseason, occasionally snagging a player here or there but mostly watching as other teams make the big splashes. They watched as the division-rival Giants signed Carlos Correa, and then, after that deal fell apart, they watched the Mets swoop in and get him.

The Mets aren't in the same division as Los Angeles, but there's a decent chance the two teams could meet up in the postseason. But now New York has the same concerns about Correa's physical the Giants had, and it looks like that deal might fall apart, too.

If it does, reports Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic, the Twins are ready to jump in and try to bring back the shortstop who posted 4.9 WAR for them in 2022.

The possibility of a stunning reunion between Carlos Correa and the Twins is increasing, team sources said Monday night. With the status of the mega-deal he agreed to with the New York Mets last month unresolved, the Twins suddenly are back in the mix for the free-agent shortstop. Two club sources said Monday that talks between the Twins and Correa have begun to accelerate. A separate major-league source confirmed the development as well.

Rosenthal says the Mets are still heavily involved, so it's not a sure thing that the deal will fall apart. But it's been 19 days since New York owner Steve Cohen hashed out a deal with mega-agent Scott Boras, and nothing has been finalized yet.

Correa to the Twins would be much better news for the Dodgers. L.A. plays just three games against Minnesota this year, on May 15-17 at Dodger Stadium. Beyond that, Los Angeles wouldn't see Correa again until a potential matchup in the World Series, which seems unlikely for the Twins, who went 78-84 in 2022.

And there's always an outside chance that Correa ask in terms of years could come down to a level where L.A. is comfortable, and maybe the Dodgers could get in on the bidding, too. Not likely, but until he's officially signed a contract, anything is possible.