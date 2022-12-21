Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: Correa Deal with Giants Falls Apart and He's Heading to New Team

The Giants lose out on star shortstop and the Dodgers feel at ease in the NL West.

File this under HOLY CRAP! The Giants reported 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants has fallen apart after a failed physical and the shortstop is heading to the powerhouse New York Mets.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported just before midnight on the west coast that Correa indeed has a new team.

Rumblings of an issue found during Correa's physical surfaced on Tuesday as plans for an introductory press conference were scrapped in SF.

As things were falling apart in the Bay Area, MLB super agent Scott Boras was working with Mets' owner Steve Cohen who jumped at the opportunity.

Of course, the Dodgers were rumored to be suitors for the All-Star free agent up to and through the winter meetings but things between the two sides never reportedly got too serious for a myriad of reasons.

Altogether Correa loses one guaranteed year and about $35 million with the new deal.

With star shortstop Francisco Lindor already entrenched in NY, Correa will play third base with the Mets.

The move reshapes the landscape in the National League. While the Giants strike out again in glorious fashion...

...the Mets likely become the odds-on favorites to bring home the NL pennant for the first time since 2015. The pivot also alters the outlook for the Dodgers in the NL West.

