Dodgers Offseason: Insider Discusses the Lasting Benefit of Justin Turner's Leadership

Justin Turner is a team leader for the Dodgers. On the field, in the dugout, and in the clubhouse, the 38-year-old Turner has taken on that leadership role in his nine years in Los Angeles.

Now, he's a free agent for the third time since signing with L.A. before the 2014 season. After 2016 and 2020, Turner hit the market but ultimately came back home to the team he grew up rooting for. This offseason is a little different, because he's showing signs of some decline. There's still mutual interest between JT and the team in another reunion, but at this point it's unclear whether they'll see eye-to-eye on the price.

Baseball writer Pedro Moura, who has covered the Dodgers for the L.A. Times and The Athletic in the past, talked with Dodgers Nation at the Winter Meetings about JT's leadership and impact on the team.

“As far as his leadership in the clubhouse, I think the Dodgers have demonstrated that they think clubhouse personalities and leadership can be regenerated through the years. And I think that they would probably imagine that what Turner has imparted on other, younger players will remain even when he is retired, because this guy isn’t going to be around for more than a few more seasons at this age. And so, at some point they’re going to have to transition away from him, and I think that they believe that he has set the tone that a lot of the players now follow in there. And so I think they’ll be fine on that front whenever he is done.”

The real question right now is when that transition will come. JT still wants to play, and the Dodgers still want him in some capacity, but whether they're end up agreeing on the details.

Turner's leadership would be missed if he leaves, even with the lasting impact he'd leave on the clubhouse. It really would be weird at this point to see him in any other uniform.