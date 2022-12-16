Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: LA Will Have Plenty of Competition for Top Free Agent Target

Dansby Swanson was the fourth-best of the Big Four free-agent shortstops, but as the last one on the market, supply and demand could drive his price way up.

The Dodgers need a shortstop. They don't necessarily need to sign a free agent shortstop, and they could even go with an internal option like Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, or even Jacob Amaya. But one of their top goals for the offseason is to figure out who will be playing shortstop for Los Angeles in 2023.

There were four great shortstops on the free-agent market, and three of them have already signed contracts of at least 11 years. The only one left on the board is Dansby Swanson, and being the only one left with several potential suitors is an enviable position for Swanson to be in.

Swanson's market will be fascinating to watch, because while he's the only star shortstop left, he's also clearly the fourth-best of the Big Four. So while Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa set the market, they probably set it quite a bit higher than Swanson is worth.

That said, you can't overlook the power of supply and demand. Honus Wagner was a great player, but he wasn't the only great player depicted in the T206 baseball card set. The reason the T206 Wagner is the most valuable baseball card in the world is because it combines a great player with unbelievable scarcity (Wagner demanded production of his card be stopped, either because he didn't want to encourage children to use tobacco or because he wanted more money, depending on which version you believe), so there are only about 60 known copies of the card in existence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Well, Swanson has become the T206 Honus Wagner, the only great shortstop in a market with several teams looking for a great shortstop. That could drive his price up much higher than anyone might have predicted based on the actual value he'll provide.

How high will the bidding war go for Swanson? We'll find out soon.

Dansby SwansonTrea TurnerXander BogaertsCarlos Correa

USATSI_18543600_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: How are LA Fans Feeling Amid Big Moves from Padres and Giants?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16849860_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Could Have Made More Money Elsewhere, Chose LA

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18720077_168396005_lowres
News

Key Piece of Dodgers Trade for Mookie Betts DFAd by Red Sox

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19221783_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Vying for Star Free Agent

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19222045_168396005_lowres (2)
News

The Dodgers Still Have Question Marks in Centerfield

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19222485_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Post Tear Jerking Goodbye to Cody Bellinger

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18729744_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Should LA Look to Add Another Top-End Starting Pitcher?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223355_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Reactions to the Carlos Correa Signing

By Ryan Menzie