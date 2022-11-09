Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: Team Focused on Starting Pitching, According to Friedman

At the GM meetings in Las Vegas, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman said starting pitching is "very" high on their priority list.

The Dodgers currently don't have an entire major-league starting rotation, with three of their 2022 starters — Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney — hitting free agency after the World Series ended. Los Angeles has Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May, but beyond that the 2023 rotation outlook is murky.

Unsurprisingly, L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has identified starting pitching as a big area of need for the team.

Friedman made it clear the team wants Kershaw back, and they'd surely want Anderson back at the right price. But as Friedman also noted, there are some internal options to fill a hole or two in the rotation.

Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and Andre Jackson all saw time in the big leagues in 2022, but they're likely not the biggest names Friedman is talking about. Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone both finished the season in Triple-A and show a ton of promise as future rotation pieces.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There are a couple big names on the free agent market for starting pitchers, including Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon, and the Dodgers could be in on one or both of them if the price is right. There also could be starters available on the trade market, including Pablo Lopez of the Marlins and maybe even Corbin Burnes of the Brewers.

This early in the offseason, it's almost impossible to guess how Friedman & Co. will address the starting pitching. But as Friedman confirmed on Tuesday, the one thing we know is that they will address it.

Clayton KershawJacob deGromCarlos RodonTyler Anderson

USATSI_17896200_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222045_168396005_lowres-2
News

Dodgers News: LA Remains Undecided on Cody Bellinger's Future

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18719008_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: A Look At Another Hypothetical Shohei Ohtani Trade Package

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19243348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Highlight Reel Will Make Any Dodgers Fan Want Him To Stay

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19231425_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Front Office Undecided on Extending Qualifying Offer to Clayton Kershaw

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19221596_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Return 'A Priority' For LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19101292_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Fan Who Held On To Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Pays Off In Auction

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16378299_168396005_lowres
News

The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency

By Clint Pasillas