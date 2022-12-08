Dodgers Offseason: Which Pitchers Might LA Look to Add?

The Dodgers came into the offseason with an eye on starting pitching, and so far a couple of their big potential targets have gone elsewhere. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers, and the Mets almost immediately responded by signing three-time Cy Young Justin Verlander.

When L.A. manager Dave Roberts met with the media on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings, he was asked if the team still intends to add pitching this offseason.

"Yes. And there's some certain guys that are off the board, obviously. But we're still looking and have a long way to go."

So with Verlander and deGrom off the board, who might Los Angeles target via either trade or free agency?

Carlos Rodon is probably the biggest name left on the board, coming off back-to-back seasons in which he received Cy Young votes. Rodon opted out of his contract with the Giants and then rejected their qualifying offer, so the Dodgers would lose their second and fifth draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money if they signed him.

Another interesting possibility would be 33-year-old Ross Stripling, who spent the first four-plus years of his career in Los Angeles before being traded to Toronto in 2020. Stripling posted a 3.01 ERA in 134.1 innings for the Blue Jays in 2022 and could be a valuable innings eater.

One of the biggest names being thrown around this offseason has been Corbin Burnes, who has two years left with Milwaukee before he hits free agency. The Brewers have said they're not trading him, but lots of people say lots of things. Burnes has a 2.62 ERA over the last three seasons and won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award.

There are other pitchers out there, of course. Noah Syndergaard could be an interesting upside play at the right price. Pablo Lopez could be available in a trade with the Marlins. And it's also important to remember not a single one of us had Tyler Anderson in mind at this time last year, so they could make moves we'd never expect.

Chances are, one way or another, L.A.'s pitching staff will look a little different in March than it does now.