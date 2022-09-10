Skip to main content
Dodgers: One Time Dodger Retires from MLB After Record Career

Journeyman right-hander Edwin Jackson retires 19 years to the day from his Dodgers debut.

Many many moons ago, this guy made his MLB debut with the Dodgers as a 19-year-old (on his 19th birthday no less) against a future Hall of Famer in Arizona. That guy's name is Edwin Jackson.

The right-handed hurler made that start exactly 19 years ago on Friday night. And, exactly 19 years later -- last night -- he officially announced his retirement from the game of baseball.

Jackson spent the better part of 17 years pitching at the big league level. Along the way, he pitched for a record 14 teams, tossed a no-hitter with the Diamondbacks in 2010, won a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, and even added an All-Star berth to his ledger with the White Sox in 2009.

Altogether with the Dodgers, he made only 19 of his 412 career appearances. From 2003-2005 he was shuttled between Triple-A and MLB, putting together a 6-4 record with a 5.50 ERA before being traded to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays by Ned Colletti.

The former 6th round pick put together a hell of a career as a big leaguer and we wish him the best in whatever comes next in his life.

By the way, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher Edwin started against was Randy Johnson. The Dodgers won 4-1.

