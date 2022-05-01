Dodgers Owners Close to Purchasing English Premier League Club

A group led by Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is on the verge of purchasing the Chelsea Football Club. According to recent reports, Boehly is one of the frontrunners to acquire the English Premier League club from Russian billionaire Roman Ambramovich. Abramaovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom to sell the team in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report from Forbes, Boehly, along Dodgers chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter, British investor Jonathan Goldstein, and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, appear to be close to purchasing Chelsea for approximately $3B.

Stephen Paglicua, a co-owner of the Boston Celtics, was also a potential buyer to purchase Chelsea, but apparently, he's been informed that his bid will not be selected.

Which leaves Boehly's group and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire, vying for the right to purchase the iconic Chelsea Football Club per Yahoo.

Boehly and Walter being prominent members of the group that resuscitated the Dodgers franchise after Frank McCourt's disastrous regime should certainly help their case.

Or maybe, they just only purchase professional sports franchises that are the color blue.