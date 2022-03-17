Skip to main content
Dodgers: Padres and Red Sox Now In On Freddie Freeman
Player(s)
Freddie Freeman
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Padres and Red Sox Now In On Freddie Freeman

Three teams have exited the Freddie Freeman chase, but two new clubs are now in the mix.

Three teams have exited the Freddie Freeman chase, but two new clubs are now in the mix.

In this baseball world, nothing is certain except death and taxes and waiting for Freddie Freeman to sign a new contract. The superstar free agent, appears to still be reviewing his options. 

Three teams that were previously vying for Freeman have seemingly exited the market. The Yankees signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal. The Braves acquired Athletics first baseman Matt Olson in a blockbuster trade, and then signed him to an eight-year, $168M extension. On Wednesday, the Blue Jays also traded away top prospects for an elite Oakland position player - Matt Chapman. 

Those three transactions should increase the Dodgers chances of signing Freeman. Except, two new franchises are now actively pursuing Freeman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Padres have made some calls regarding Freeman. 

MLB.com's Jon Heyman reported that the Boston Red Sox are still very much involved in the sweepstakes for the 2020 NL MVP.

The Red Sox aren't the only AL East team that still sniffing around Freeman. Tampa is a legitimate player according to additional reports.

If the Dodgers can land Freeman, it would seamlessly replace the left-handed bat they lost when shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers.  

It would also greatly reduce any pressure on Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy to return to the field full-time. Especially since Muncy has stated that his elbow isn't going to be "100% for a while".

On Wednesday, Freeman posted a heartfelt goodbye to the Braves and their fans. Baseball fans assumed that his post foreshadowed an imminent decision, but as of dinner time on the west coast, the who baseball world is still waiting.

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16619709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Former All-Star Third Baseman

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_17032887 (1)
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Discusses His Next Initiative

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_16937944
News

Dodgers: One-Time LA Outfielder Headed to Seattle Mariners Organization

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_7509460
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Top Choice to Replace Joe Buck for Fox MLB Coverage

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17896213
News

Dodgers: Rule Change Will Reshape LA's Season

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17896326_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Rockies Lefty to Minor League Deal

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw On Why He Re-Signed with LA

By Staff WriterMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17001208
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner a Rumored 'Short-Timer' with LA

By Staff WriterMar 14, 2022