In this baseball world, nothing is certain except death and taxes and waiting for Freddie Freeman to sign a new contract. The superstar free agent, appears to still be reviewing his options.

Three teams that were previously vying for Freeman have seemingly exited the market. The Yankees signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal. The Braves acquired Athletics first baseman Matt Olson in a blockbuster trade, and then signed him to an eight-year, $168M extension. On Wednesday, the Blue Jays also traded away top prospects for an elite Oakland position player - Matt Chapman.

Those three transactions should increase the Dodgers chances of signing Freeman. Except, two new franchises are now actively pursuing Freeman.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Padres have made some calls regarding Freeman.

MLB.com's Jon Heyman reported that the Boston Red Sox are still very much involved in the sweepstakes for the 2020 NL MVP.

The Red Sox aren't the only AL East team that still sniffing around Freeman. Tampa is a legitimate player according to additional reports.

If the Dodgers can land Freeman, it would seamlessly replace the left-handed bat they lost when shortstop Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers.

It would also greatly reduce any pressure on Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy to return to the field full-time. Especially since Muncy has stated that his elbow isn't going to be "100% for a while".

On Wednesday, Freeman posted a heartfelt goodbye to the Braves and their fans. Baseball fans assumed that his post foreshadowed an imminent decision, but as of dinner time on the west coast, the who baseball world is still waiting.