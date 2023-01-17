Dodgers: Pair of Stud Pitchers Make Top RHP Prospects List

The Dodgers' top prospects list has a handful of very exciting players, including catcher Diego Cartaya, who is still a year or two from the big leagues, and third baseman Miguel Vargas, who figures to get plenty of playing time in the big leagues this year. But there are also a couple pitchers who have prospect hounds very excited, and we see a little but why in MLB.com's recent listing of the "Top 10 RHP Prospects for 2023."

Both Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, numbers two and four, respectively, on Baseball Prospectus's 2023 Dodgers prospects list, are listed in MLB's top 10 list, with Miller at number six and Stone at 10. The Guardians and Phillies each had two pitchers on the list, too.

Miller has a solid four-pitch mix, and while none of his offerings were listed as the best in the class, all four are very good and near the best. BP says his fastball, which sits in the high 90s and touches triple-digits regularly, might actually be his fourth-best pitch, which tells you all you need to know.

Stone showed up in a three-way tie for the best changeup of the group, earning a 70 grade on the 20-80 scouting scale that basically means it's very, very good.

Lefties beware. These righties have something in store for you too. All three showed off mid-80s changeups that looked close to their fastballs out of their hands, only to tumble and fade below waving bats. Neither [Grayson] Rodriguez (.157), [Eury] Pérez (.204) nor Stone (.216) had lefties bat higher than .220 against them in 2022, on account of those impressive cambios.

Stone also got his own custom category that highlights his rise to prominence.

Highest riser & humblest beginning: Stone The Dodgers selected the Central Arkansas right-hander in the fifth round of the shortened 2020 Draft, meaning he was their final pick that year. Stone signed for just $97,500 (well below the $327,200 assigned to his slot as the penultimate pick in the whole process) and he wasn’t considered among the Dodgers’ Top 30 prospects entering his first full season. He’s fanned 306 batters in 212 2/3 innings over four full-season levels since then and now fits comfortably on the Top 100 overall list with three above-average pitches and good control.

Miller came out of the same draft class as Stone, but 130 picks earlier. Both were outstanding college pitchers, but Miller did it for ACC powerhouse Louisville, while Stone was toiling at Central Arkansas of the Southland Conference. But now, less than three years later, both are poised to debut at age 24 for the 2023 Dodgers and potentially anchor the L.A. rotation for years to come.