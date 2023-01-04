Dodgers Payroll: Looking at the Latest Salary Arbitration Projections for Urias, Gonsolin and More

The Dodgers' payroll isn't yet finalized this offseason. It's expected to be at or near the level of the first luxury tax threshold, but we won't know exactly where it is until the salary arbitration numbers are revealed.

The Dodgers have 10 players currently on the roster who will be up for arbitration — Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios would have been, but they're now off the roster.

So, as we open 2023, we thought it would be a good idea to look at all those projected salaries, and see what the Dodgers may have to pay some of their top contributors in 2023. We're showing you two projections to give you the best possible idea of what they may get. The first is from Cot's and the second is from MLB Trade Rumors:

Julio Urias: Cot's: $13 million, MLBTR: $13.7 million Walker Buehler: Cot's: $8 million, MLBTR: $8.1 million Will Smith: Cot's: $5.25 million, MLBTR: $5.2 million Tony Gonsolin: Cot's: $3 million, MLBTR: $3.5 million Dustin May: Cot's: $1.8 million, MLBTR: $1.4 million Yency Almonte: Cot's: $1.6 million, MLBTR: $1 million Caleb Ferguson: Cot's: $1.5 million, MLBTR: $1.1 million Trayce Thompson: Cot's: $1.4 million, MLBTR: $1.7 million

Brusdar Graterol: Cot's: $1.2 million, MLBTR: $1.2 million

Evan Phillips: Cot's: N/A, MLBTR: $1.4 million

Julio Urias is entering his final year of arbitration, and is projected to make the most money out of everyone somewhere around $13 million to $13.7 million. Considering the amount of money starting pitchers were getting this offseason, that's a pretty good deal for the Dodgers' ace. Next offseason, however, he's going to get paid.

Next is Walker Buehler, who won't pitch for most of 2023, but will still be getting around $8 million through arbitration. He will have his final year of arbitration next offseason, before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

The third-highest salary should go to the Dodgers star catcher Will Smith, who's projected to make around $5.2 million through arbitration. He won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2026.

Then it's Tony Gonsolin, who's projected to be around $3 million to $3.5 million, which will feel like a steal if he stays healthy. He's under control through 2027.

Everyone else is projected to get less than $2 million, and should all be real contributors next season. Caleb Ferguson is the only question mark in terms of making the Opening Day roster, so the Dodgers should have a lot of contributors playing on pretty small salaries via arbitration.

That's nice considering they're going to be on the hook for around $22 million to Trevor Bauer, whether they decide to keep him or release him. The only way they can get off his money is if they find a trading partner for him, and that feels very unlikely.

So that's where everything stands right now. We'll continue to update you if the Dodgers reach agreements with any of these guys to avoid arbitration, or if they all end up going to arbitration.