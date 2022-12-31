Dodgers Pitcher Pepper the List of Nastiest Pitches Thrown in 2022

MLB put out a video of the nastiest pitches of 2022. Here's a list of all the Dodgers pitchers who made the cut.

The Dodgers had the best ERA in baseball in 2022, so it probably goes without saying that they have pitchers with some nasty stuff. But MLB put together a video of some of the nastiest pitches of 2022, and the Dodgers are all over it.

The whole video is fun to watch, but if you just want to skip to the Dodgers parts, here you go:

0:28 — April 29: Brusdar Graterol strikes out Derek Hill of the Tigers with a 100-MPH fastball that had 18 inches of drop and 19 inches of arm-side run.

2:37 — May 1: Walker Buehler strikes out Javy Baez with a slider that had 33 inches of drop and 15 inches of glove-side break. The pitch ended up about 20 inches off the plate.

3:39 — May 24: Neither player was on the Dodgers at the time, but Noah Syndergaard strikes out Corey Seager on a 73-MPH curveball that had 56 inches of drop and 14 inches of horizontal break. Seager and Syndergaard both appear elsewhere in the video, but since they were against each other here, we thought we'd include it.

7:06 — June 28: Clayton Kershaw strikes out Connor Joe with a curveball that had 63 inches of drop and 5 inches of horizontal movement.

8:12 — July 9: Kershaw strikes out Nelson Velazquez with a slider that had 30 inches of drop and six inches of glove-side break. It was Kershaw's 10th strikeout of the night to earn Dodger fans a free Jumbo Jack.

10:18 — July 15: Julio Urias strikes out Willy Adames with a curveball that had 35 inches of drop and 13 inches of glove-side break. Adames didn't look at strike three like he did against Julio to end the 2020 World Series, but he didn't muster a full swing, either.

13:41 — September 19: On the 12th pitch of the at-bat, Kershaw finally strikes out Christian Walker with a curveball that had 67 inches of drop and four inches of glove-side break. It was only the second curveball of the at-bat; Walker had taken a curve for ball three seven pitches earlier.

Future Dodgers Shohei Ohtani and Corbin Burnes make a few appearances each in the video. It's worth noting that only one L.A. hitter shows up, with Cody Bellinger flailing at a Sean Manaea pitch early in the season.

Enjoy the video. Less than two months until spring training!