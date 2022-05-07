Skip to main content
Dodgers Pitcher Says Giants Rivalry Outclasses Red Sox-Yankees

Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips thinks LA's passionate rivalry wit the Giants is a cut above Red Sox-Yankees.

Even an east coast baseball player can appreciate the storied Dodgers-Giants rivalry. Although the Maryland native was subjected to watching countless Red Sox-Yankees games growing up, Phillips believes that the Dodgers rivalry with the Giants is superior to that of the two AL East squads.

In an interview this week with AM570's David Vassegh, Phillips compared the two storied rivalries. Check that, there's no comparison in his mind.

“You really can’t compare it to anything. I grew on the east coast so Red Sox-Yankees was always the number one rivalry I always watched. Growing up an Orioles fan, that was the division and everything, but Dodgers-Giants is on a different level that’s an all-time rivalry that dates back for so long.”

It appears what really sold Phillips was his experience in last year's NLDS against the Giants.

“To experience the National League Divison Series last year, in San Fran, here at Dodger Stadium – it was absolutely nuts, You could just feel the energy from all the fans and it’s just on a different kind of level.”

Phillips was in the building for that fateful NLDS, but did not pitch in the series. He did however make his postseason debut in the NLCS against the Braves. Phillips pitched in Game 3 and Game 5 (3.0 IP). He gave up just one hit to the 12 batters he faced.

This season, Phillips has a 4.50 ERA in ten appearances. 

Red Sox-Yankees is another hallowed rivalry, but for Phillips, there's no comparing it to the ultimate west coast rivalry.

