Dodgers Place Catcher Will Smith on 10-Day IL, Recall Keibert Ruiz

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"Los Angeles - The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled catcher Keibert Ruiz and have placed catcher Will Smith on the injured list with neck inflammation, retroactive to August 13.

"Ruiz, 22, will be on the active roster tonight and his next appearance will be his Major League debut. The Venezuelan born backstop has been with the Dodgers’ organization five seasons, hitting a combined .299 (430-for-1580) with 29 homers and 199 RBI through five different levels. Last season, he split his time between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting a combined .261(82-for-314) with six homers and 34 RBI. He was originally signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent on July 20, 2014.

"Smith, 25, will make his first career trip to the injured list. In 14 games with the Dodgers this season, he was batting .188 (6-for-32) with two homers and eight RBI. He made his Major League debut last season, playing in 54 games, batting .253 (43-for-170) with 15 homers and 42 RBI. The Louisville native was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Louisville."

Video courtesy of Spectru SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

