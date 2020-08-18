SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers Place Edwin Rios on IL, Recall Adam Kolarek

Howard Cole

This is bad news. And it was if not completely avoidable, it just might have been. The Dodgers announced late Monday afternoon that they have placed rookie infielder/outfielder Edwin Rios on the injured list with a left hamstring stain.

In case you missed Sunday's series finale with the Angels in Anaheim, Rios pulled into second base stretching a double while grabbing his hamstring in the second inning. After a brief chat with skipper Dave Roberts, along with the team's trainer, and Rios doing a little six or seven foot trial jog, the player convinced the men who one would think would be the more objective about such things that he ought to stay in the game.

On the ensuing play, Matt Beaty singled to center, and with Rios limping around third trying to score the game's first run, Beaty was out attempting to take second base on the play. Beaty was tagged out before Rios touched home plate, nullifying an easy run and early lead for the visitors. And you could see it coming a mile away. 

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

The Dodgers won the game handily, 8-3, which of course, is secondary. Now they've lost a rising young power man for who knows how long? Yes, Rios might've hit the IL had his manager removed him from the game promptly, but logic says otherwise.

I don't know what it is about the Dodgers and hamstrings, but this is a problem that goes back to the Don Mattingly Administration. And it's just plain malpractice. No excuse whatsoever. It is not now nor has it ever been a ball player's job to self-diagnose. His job is to play baseball. It's in an athlete's nature to say "I'm fine, Skip." It's his bosses job to know better.

In the meantime, Rios is lost to the club for at least 10 days and lefty reliever Adam Kolarek replaces him on the roster. For the moment. Look for Gavin Lux to be promoted shortly. He really ought to be with the big club already.

Dodgers fans have every right to be upset. I know I am.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Angels Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 8, Angels 3. Dustin May the winner (2-1), Julio Teheran the loser (0-2). LAD home runs by Corey Seager (5), Max Muncy (5), Matt Beaty (2) and Keibert Ruiz, in his first career at bat, (1). Dodgers sweep the series and improve to 16-7. Angels fall to 7-15.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Angels Game Thread, Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Angels 5. McGee the winner (2-0), Middleton the loser (0-1). LAD homers by Mookie Betts (8). Dodgers move to 15-7, two games up on Colorado, Halos fall to 7-14.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Angels Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Angels 4, Clayton Kershaw the winner (2-1), Patrick Sandoval the loser (0-2). LAD home runs by Cody Bellinger 2 (4). Dodgers improve to 14-7 and move into sole possession of first place in the National League West. Halos fall to 7-13.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Thursday marks the finale of a four versus the Padres at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Mariners at Dodgers Series Preview

The Mariners have the third-worst record in the majors, but, even more tellingly, they have the worst run-differential. The Dodgers have by far the best. Entering Sunday’s games, the run differential differential, if you will, between the Mariners (-46) and the Dodgers (+55) was a whopping 101 runs. That’s after just 22 games, an average of more than 4 1/2 runs per game.

Cliff Corcoran

by

Howard Cole

Mariners' Kyle Seager, Dodgers' Corey Seager Meet the Media

As is usually the case when the teams get together, some or all of the assembled media run a story about the brothers Seager; L.A.'s shortstop Corey and Seattle's Kyle. You know, what's it like to play against your brother, who do your parents root for, etc. And why not, it's a fun little sideshow to a series that doesn't exactly excite the masses in search of a stirring interleague rivalry.

Howard Cole

by

DougM56

Mariners at Dodgers Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Monday marks the first of two versus the Mariners at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Howard Cole

Padres at Dodgers Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Padres 0. Blake Treinen the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (2-2), Kenley Jansen the save. L.A. improves to 12-7, San Diego falls to 11-8.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

What if the Dodgers Had Signed Stephen Strasburg?

The Dodgers showed interest in signing Strasburg as a free agent last December. The team was looking to add an elite starting pitcher to its rotation, and Strasburg was coming off an excellent postseason during which he compiled 47 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings and a 1.98 ERA.

Ian Casselberry

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 2. Dylan Floro the winner (1-0), Jeff Samardzija the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (3), Max Muncy (4), Will Smith (2) and Edwin Rios (3). Corey Seager left the game in the third inning with lower back discomfort.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole