Dodgers Place Pedro Baez on IL, Recall Josh Sborz

The Dodgers announced Thursday that they have placed right-handed reliever Pedro Baez on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain, and that they have recalled right-handed reliever Josh Sborz from their alternate site to replace him.

Per the club:

"Sborz, 26, will be recalled for the second time this season and has not appeared in a game in 2020. Last season, he made his Major League debut, appearing in seven games, allowing eight runs in 9.0 innings. In five minor league seasons with the Dodgers, he is a combined 24-20 with a 3.53 ERA (144 ER/367.1 IP) and 370 strikeouts. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia.

"Báez, 32, will be placed on the injured the list for the first time this season and the fourth time in his career. In 11 games this season, he has posted a 0-0 record with a 3.97 ERA (5 ER/11.1 IP) and eight strikeouts. In seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a combined 21-15 with a 3.06 ERA (119 ER/350.1 IP) and 364 strikeouts. He originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent on January 22, 2007."

