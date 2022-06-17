Skip to main content
Dodgers Players Dress to the Nines for Annual Gala at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Players Dress to the Nines for Annual Gala at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers players rolled into the annual Blue Diamond Gala in style.

The Dodgers players rolled into the annual Blue Diamond Gala in style.

The Dodgers didn't have a game on Thursday, but there was still a big event at Dodger Stadium - the sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala charity event hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Annual is a bit of a misnomer due to COVID preventing the event from happening the last two years, but you get the idea.

The event, headlined by a performance by Grammy-winning pop icon Jennifer Lopez, is also an opportunity for Dodgers players and their partners to put on a show for the blue carpet event.

Mookie Betts probably won best dressed, but Freddie Freeman rocked a classic look well alongside his wife, Chelsea Freeman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tyler Anderson, fresh off his almost no-hitter, went tieless and snapped a great photo with his wife Taitym.

Justin and Kourtney definitely coordinated their outfits. 

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter both wanted to show off their legs. 

Last, but not least, J-Lo took the stage after the charity auction.

Trea TurnerJustin TurnerMookie BettsCody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Appreciative of Dave Roberts Harsh Critique of Players

By Daniel Palma1 hour ago
USATSI_18522487_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Makes A Bold Claim

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_16071365_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Internet Roasts LA Over Highly Questionable Jerseys and Merchandise

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Yency Almonte's Former Colorado Teammate Told Him to Sign with LA

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
Dave roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Why Tyler Anderson Got to Chase No-Hitter

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18544145_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Tyler Anderson's Hilarious Response to Doc During No-Hit Bid

By Staff WriterJun 16, 2022
USATSI_18388219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Gets Support From Teammates Amid National Controversy

By Staff WriterJun 16, 2022
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) to end the ninth inning of game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Reliever Torches League for Rule Changes

By Staff WriterJun 15, 2022