Dodgers Players Dress to the Nines for Annual Gala at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers didn't have a game on Thursday, but there was still a big event at Dodger Stadium - the sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala charity event hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Annual is a bit of a misnomer due to COVID preventing the event from happening the last two years, but you get the idea.

The event, headlined by a performance by Grammy-winning pop icon Jennifer Lopez, is also an opportunity for Dodgers players and their partners to put on a show for the blue carpet event.

Mookie Betts probably won best dressed, but Freddie Freeman rocked a classic look well alongside his wife, Chelsea Freeman.

Tyler Anderson, fresh off his almost no-hitter, went tieless and snapped a great photo with his wife Taitym.

Justin and Kourtney definitely coordinated their outfits.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter both wanted to show off their legs.

Last, but not least, J-Lo took the stage after the charity auction.