Dodgers: Presumed Albert Pujols Suitor Rumored to be Out on Slugger

Albert Pujols played less than a full season for the Dodgers, but made quite the impression on his teammates. Pujols rapidly installed himself as a clubhouse leader and a steadying voice on the roster.

At the moment, Pujols is a free agent who can sign after the MLB lockout ends.

On top of his incredible reputation, the universal DH is another variable in Pujols' favor. Conceivably, the DH opens the door to some potential NL teams that would not have perviously been interested in signing Pujols.

That being said, The Athletic's Katie Woo thinks that the odds of the 42-year-old Pujols returning to the Cardinals for his swan song are "not high".

“Part of the reason the front office isn’t likely to pursue an external candidate for the DH spot is that it would potentially block such players as Gorman and Juan Yepez, and even fourth outfielder Lars Nootbaar, to an extent.”

In just his second appearance at Busch Stadium since leaving the club in 2011, Pujols launched a home run in Dodgers blue after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Pujols is still very much a fan favorite despite not having played for St. Louis since 2011.

Woo continued to explain, despite the heart-warming nature of a potential reunion, why Pujols isn't a great fit on this current Cardinals roster.

"The Cardinals will probably look to fill the DH spot with a committee, instead of one player who fills that role regularly, and that committee is already made up of in-house options...a player with a bit of flexibility to play other positions would be the best fit. Pujols would be relegated to first base, and Goldschmidt has that locked up, with Yepez the likely candidate to take over on rest days."

That being said, Pujols could still potentially be a fit on the Dodgers.