Dodgers: Previewing the Pitching Matchups for a Rivalry Renewing Series
Two teams that don't think all that warmly of each other will meet for the first this weekend. The Dodgers head down to San Diego to play the Padres for a three game set. Odds are, there will be a handful of great moments between the two teams that have plenty of recent history together.
This season, the Padres are led their pitching staff, and not their offense. Which is a big departure from last year when most of the talent in the organization was in the lineup.
Let's take a look at the starting pitching matchups for what should be a great series.
Julio Urías vs Nick Martinez
Julio Urías will look to continue the success of his previous, not his first start. Against the Reds, Julio did not allow a single run in five innings of work while collecting five strikeouts. In his season debut in Colorado, Urías gave up three runs in just two innings of work without recording a single punch out.
Martinez first came up with the Rangers, but was signed by San Diego this offseason to a one-year deal. In his first two starts of the year, Martinez logged a 4.50 ERA, but has struggled with keeping the ball in the yard. He's given up three home runs in ten innings of work.
Tyler Anderson vs Yu Darvish
Anderson will make his first start of the season in place of the injured Andrew Heaney. So far, Anderson has been solid for the Dodgers. In two relief appearances, the Rockies former first-round pick has produced a 2.25 ERA and hasn't walked any of the 30 batters he's faced. The Dodgers will be hoping that Anderson can provide a lengthy start.
A pitcher that needs no introduction for Dodgers fans has had two stupendous games and one absolutely horrendous out in San Francisco. The Giants put up nine runs on Darvish as he failed to get out of the second innings in a game that turned into a 13-2 blowout.
In his career against the Dodgers, Darvish owns a 2.43 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP. Suffice to say, Saturday will be a challenge for Dodgers hitters.
Also, Darvish welcomes, and even encourages, LA fans booing him. In case fans were worried about upsetting the onetime Dodger.
Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea
Sunday features will splendid southpaw soiree between Kershaw and Manaea.
The legendary Dodgers lefty will make his 44th career start against the Padres. In his career, Kershaw owns a 1.88 ERA at Petco Park (19 starts). After throwing seven innings of perfection in Minnesota, Kershaw yielded four runs to the Braves this past Monday. Padres hitters will have to be ready for his devastating slider which he's thrown 47.9% of the time this season.
Manaea is the latest big name that the Padres have traded for. So far, he's been worth the price of admission. The former Athletics hurler's 1.42 ERA ranks ninth in the majors. He's completed at least six innings of work in his three starts in 2022.