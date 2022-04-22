Dodgers: Previewing the Pitching Matchups for a Rivalry Renewing Series

Two teams that don't think all that warmly of each other will meet for the first this weekend. The Dodgers head down to San Diego to play the Padres for a three game set. Odds are, there will be a handful of great moments between the two teams that have plenty of recent history together.

This season, the Padres are led their pitching staff, and not their offense. Which is a big departure from last year when most of the talent in the organization was in the lineup.

Let's take a look at the starting pitching matchups for what should be a great series.