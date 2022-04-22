Skip to main content
Dodgers: Previewing the Pitching Matchups for a Rivalry Renewing Series

Dodgers: Previewing the Pitching Matchups for a Rivalry Renewing Series

The Dodgers and Padres are set to face off in their first series of the season.

The Dodgers and Padres are set to face off in their first series of the season.

Two teams that don't think all that warmly of each other will meet for the first this weekend. The Dodgers head down to San Diego to play the Padres for a three game set. Odds are, there will be a handful of great moments between the two teams that have plenty of recent history together. 

This season, the Padres are led their pitching staff, and not their offense. Which is a big departure from last year when most of the talent in the organization was in the lineup.

Let's take a look at the starting pitching matchups for what should be a great series.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Julio Urías vs Nick Martinez

Aug 13, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urías will look to continue the success of his previous, not his first start. Against the Reds, Julio did not allow a single run in five innings of work while collecting five strikeouts. In his season debut in Colorado, Urías gave up three runs in just two innings of work without recording a single punch out.

Martinez first came up with the Rangers, but was signed by San Diego this offseason to a one-year deal. In his first two starts of the year, Martinez logged a 4.50 ERA, but has struggled with keeping the ball in the yard. He's given up three home runs in ten innings of work.

Tyler Anderson vs Yu Darvish

USATSI_18097143_168396005_lowres (1)

Anderson will make his first start of the season in place of the injured Andrew Heaney. So far, Anderson has been solid for the Dodgers. In two relief appearances, the Rockies former first-round pick has produced a 2.25 ERA and hasn't walked any of the 30 batters he's faced. The Dodgers will be hoping that Anderson can provide a lengthy start.

A pitcher that needs no introduction for Dodgers fans has had two stupendous games and one absolutely horrendous out in San Francisco. The Giants put up nine runs on Darvish as he failed to get out of the second innings in a game that turned into a 13-2 blowout.  

In his career against the Dodgers, Darvish owns a 2.43 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP. Suffice to say, Saturday will be a challenge for Dodgers hitters.

Also, Darvish welcomes, and even encourages, LA fans booing him. In case fans were worried about upsetting the onetime Dodger.

Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea

USATSI_18111682_168396005_lowres

Sunday features will splendid southpaw soiree between Kershaw and Manaea. 

The legendary Dodgers lefty will make his 44th career start against the Padres. In his career, Kershaw owns a 1.88 ERA at Petco Park (19 starts). After throwing seven innings of perfection in Minnesota, Kershaw yielded four runs to the Braves this past Monday. Padres hitters will have to be ready for his devastating slider which he's thrown 47.9% of the time this season. 

Manaea is the latest big name that the Padres have traded for. So far, he's been worth the price of admission. The former Athletics hurler's 1.42 ERA ranks ninth in the majors. He's completed at least six innings of work in his three starts in 2022.

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave Extended Again

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18108244_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: One Key Stat Is Down League Wide This Season

By Staff Writer12 hours ago
USATSI_18097143_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Name Replacement Starter for the Injured Andrew Heaney

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: Latest Update on Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18117742_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Announcer Hilarious Re-enact Player's Home Run Celebration

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18104362_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Likely to Return on Friday

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_10170834
News

Dodgers Pursuing Sponsorship For Field Naming Rights;Uniform Patches

By Staff WriterApr 20, 2022
USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Headed to IL;Zach McKinstry Recalled

By Staff WriterApr 20, 2022
USATSI_18104362_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Dave Roberts Reveals Severity of Gavin Lux Injury

By Staff WriterApr 20, 2022