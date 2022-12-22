Skip to main content

Dodgers Promote Assistant Hitting Coach

Dodgers assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates has been promoted to co-hitting coach with Robert Van Scoyoc, replacing Brant Brown, who went to Miami.

When Dodgers co-hitting coach (hitting co-coach?) Brant Brown left Los Angeles to take the job as hitting coach for the Miami Marlins, it left an opening on L.A.'s staff. Brown had worked in tandem with Robert Van Scoyoc as the two-headed hitting coach for the Dodgers, with Aaron Bates serving as assistant hitting coach.

Lost in the shuffle of the Winter Meetings was L.A. manager Dave Roberts announcing that Bates will fill Brown's role on the coaching staff.

As Jack Harris says in the tweet, it hasn't yet been decided if the team will fill Bates' vacated assistant position or who will fill it if they do.

Bates played briefly in the big leagues, getting 12 plate appearances with the Red Sox in 2009. He played five more years in the minors after that, but he never made it back to the big leagues. He retired after the 2014 season and took a job coaching in the minors for the Dodgers. Bates worked his way up through the minors before being named assistant hitting coach for the 2019 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown had spent six years coaching for the Dodgers before heading to Miami. He spent parts of five seasons playing in the big leagues for the Cubs, Pirates, and Marlins.

Van Scoyoc, of course, never played in professional baseball. After what he described as a "pretty mediocre" college baseball career, he began coaching hitters privately. He was instrumental in helping JD Martinez reinvent himself as a hitter in 2013, and as a consultant for the Dodgers in 2016 and 2017, he had the same impact on Chris Taylor.

So L.A.'s three-man hitting team is down to two, at least for now. We'll see if it stays that way or if they replace Bates as assistant.

USATSI_13238643_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle Reveals Why He Left LA for Yankees

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16531721_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Does Not See Bryan Reynolds Trade Happening for LA

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19221596_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Despite Rocky Offseason, Clayton Kershaw has Faith in Andrew Friedman

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19173735_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: A Huge Role For Gavin Lux Is Ahead, Can He Step Up?

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18765568_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Bench Bat Signs with Crosstown Angels

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19037235_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Has Advice for Justin Turner in Boston

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18930999_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Debunks Misinterpreted Water Celebration from Last Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19353662_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard is Saying All the Right Things for Fans

By Ryan Menzie