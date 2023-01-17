Dodgers Prospect Miguel Vargas Willing to Play Any Position Next Season

The infielder shares what role he hopes to have on the team as he prepares for more playing time.

After his MLB debut last season, Miguel Vargas is ready to take on next season with an open mind. As the Dodgers figure out how exactly he will fit into the roster, the infielder has stated that he is able to play any position.

In the minor leagues, Vargas has been seen playing third base, but is also capable of playing second base and left field. He got some time in left in his MLB debut last season and has been working out at second this winter.

The 23-year-old gave insight on what he can provide the team during a recent interview at an event in Miami. This was translated from Spanish.

"I haven’t spoken with the team about my role. I’m training and preparing for when I get to Spring Training. Whatever they want to use me, whether it’s third base or any position. I’m willing, I want to win and I want to compete for my team.”

Vargas continued to discuss what Los Angeles has emphasized to him the most during this offseason:

“In everything I don’t take anything for granted for myself to be better in every way that I can, even if it’s batting and running, for me I don’t take it for granted I want to be the best version of myself in every way that I can and that’s the focus I have.”

With Vargas still early on in his career, there is a lot of time for the Dodgers to figure out and implement a set position for him. As a young and athletic rookie, this also allows a lot of room for him to grow and develop his game.

He has already been grinding this offseason and shows great potential in the fact that he is working on his skills in more than one way. There is a lot to look forward to for the rook this season as he becomes more involved within the team.