Dodgers Prospect Watch: Devin Mann

Name: Devin Mann.

Vitals: Second baseman, third baseman. 6' 3', 180. Age 23. Bats right, throws right. From Columbus, IN.

How acquired: Taken in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Potential date for major league debut: 2022.

Highest level of play: 2019 High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Spring Training stats: 3 G, 3 AB, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 RBIs, .000/.250/.000.

Baseball America scouting report:

Mann “emerged as one of the high Class A California League's top power threats [in 2019], finishing sixth in slugging percentage (.496) and tied for seventh in home runs (19) despite missing a month with a right MCL sprain…strong core and long levers. Previously a contact hitter, he began using his legs more and added loft to his swing as part of the requested changes and now shows above-average power to all fields…works counts…keeps his strikeouts reasonable for a power hitter…improved his arm strength at second base…more natural at third base, where his range fits better…Dodgers internally compare Mann to David Freese.”

Comment: Ranked by Baseball America as the Dodgers 18th best prospect, Mann hit .288/.408/.458 with 21 home runs and 94 RBIs in 522 at bats over three seasons at the University of Louisville, adding a homer in the 2018 College World Series.

In his first stop as a professional following the draft, Mann appeared in two games with the Rookie Dodgers (1-5) before settling in with the Low-A Great Lakes Loons. There, he hit .241/.348/.335, with two homers and 30 RBIs in 224 at bats.

At 22 in his first full season with the organization last year, Mann made 98 appearances and batted 424 times at High-A Rancho Cucamonga, putting up a .278/.358/.496 mark, with 19 homers and 63 RBIs.

It says something that the Dodgers thought enough of him after his 2019 performance to invite him to Spring Training and get him into a game with the big club. No doubt both player and organization were looking forward to a big season at AA-Tulsa in 2020. It's unfortunate that with the minor league season all but cancelled because of COVID-19, that Mann, like so many of his peers, will not get a chance to develop further. I, for one, look forward to watching him play in 2021.



Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Photo credit: Devin Mann, by Gail Verderico. Follow her on Twitter or at Instagram.