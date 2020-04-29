InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Michael Busch

Jake Reiner

Name: Michael Busch

Vitals: Second base, first base, left fielder, 6' 0", 207, age 22, bats left, throws right. From Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Draft: Selected by the Dodgers as the 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft out of the University North Carolina.

Highest level of play: 2019 Great Lakes Loons.

Potential date for major league debut: 2022/2023.

Baseball America scouting report (subscription required): “Busch broke his right hand after getting hit by a pitch in just his fifth game, but he returned for the end of the Arizona Fall League and reached base in 12 of 22 plate appearances…[m]any teams thought Busch possessed the best pure swing of the 2019 draft…swing mechanics are sound, he covers the whole plate and he can manipulate his hands to hit balls in all parts of the strike zone…more of a patient, line-drive hitter than a masher…[t]hough Busch played first base and left field [at North Carolina], the Dodgers drafted him as a second baseman and believe his short-area quickness and elite work ethic will help him …[t]The Dodgers are confident they got a plus hitter in Busch. Now, it's about seeing how his power and defense develop.”

Comment: Michael Busch isn’t known for his speed nor his defense, but his power is something to watch. He is listed as the Dodgers ninth best prospect by Baseball America and the sixth best second base prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

In 2019, after playing five games for the Dodgers’ Arizona League rookie team, where he went 2-11 (.182) with no extra base hits and six walks, Busch was promoted to the A-ball Great Lakes Loons, where he played another five games. Upon returning from the broken hand, he finished the stint 1-13 (.077) but would return later that year to play in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit his first professional home run, going 3-13 (.231) with nine walks in five games.

In three seasons at UNC Busch hit .282/.428/.492 with 32 HR and 142 RBIs. In 2018, he led the Tar Heels in HR (13), RBI (63), BB (55), SLG (.521), OBP (.465), OPS (.985) and tied for the lead in HBP (13). In 2019, he also led the team in walks (63) and was second on the team in HR (16). Translation: this guy is patient, draws a lot of walks, can hit the ball out of the yard and drives in a lot of runs.

Scouts believe Busch has a high offensive ceiling and I'll be excited to see what he does with a full season of professional baseball under his belt, which given the COVID-19 shutdown, may not be until 2021.

Jake Reiner is a native-Angeleno and is currently a sports and news reporter for KCBS/KCAL, Channels 2&9, where he has covered the Dodgers, Lakers, Chargers, and most recently traveled with the Rams for the entire season as the beat reporter for KCBS. 

Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Loons.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers Host 11,000 Fans in Inaugural Zoom Party

The Dodgers also announced plans for a second Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.

Howard Cole

Ex-Dodgers to Appear in Real Live Baseball Games...in South Korea

What's the old saying, "old Dodgers never die, they just get traded away." Something like that. The point is, ex-Dodgers pop up from time to time, and when they do - especially with no actual Major League Baseball action to report on - we like to bring the info to your attention.

Howard Cole

by

DougM56

Video: The Myth of Abner Doubleday

SI's Tom Wilson and Eric Nusbaum, author of "author of "Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between," discuss the myth that Abner Doubleday invented baseball.

Howard Cole

This Day in Dodgers History

On this day, April 27, 2020, absolutely nothing happened. No runs, no drips, no errors, no wins, no losses, no no-pitch intentional walks and no crotch grabbing by Gerardo Parra, who is no longer a major leaguer. A few things happened in the other 136 April 27ths in franchise's history, however, and here are ones which struck me as I perused box scores. Details within.

Howard Cole

by

bentguy1

Interview: Maury Wills Looks Back on Dodgers Career

“I never intended to break Ty Cobb’s record,” Wills said. “I just thought of stealing bases. That became our attack. I would get on and steal second and then I’d steal third. Somebody’d hit a long fly ball (for a sacrifice fly) and Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale would shut ‘em out.”

Graham Womack

by

BBfan

Video Interview with Eric Nusbaum, Author 'Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between'

The latest in SI's baseball book series.

Howard Cole

by

Wes Parkers Bat

Updated Landing Page: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Howard Cole

Enough With the Dodgers-Stand-to-Lose-the-Most-by-Shortened-or-Cancelled-Season Idea Already

The Dodgers are re-signing Mookie Betts. They gave up three players they didn't need and they're going to re-sign Betts. They sign their own free agents. And Betts is their own free agent. The equation changes not one iota because of COVID-19.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cody Thomas

At 22, Thomas hit .222/.293/.409, 20 HR, 65 RBI, for the A-ball Great Lake Loons in 2017. The following year for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes he hit .285/.355/.497 with 19 HR and 87 RBI. Last year at AA-Tulsa, Thomas’ stat line was .236/.308/.443 with 23 HR and 76 RBI in 532 plate appearances over 130 games.

Jake Reiner

Book Excerpt: The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Anika Orrock is an award-winning illustrator, writer, designer, cartoonist, humorist, and baseball nerd from the California Bay Area.

Howard Cole