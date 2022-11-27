Skip to main content

Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season

AM570 hosts doesn’t think the Dodgers should sign a big name

The Dodgers are in on almost every big-name free agent this off-season. Names like Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, and Justin Verlander, to name a few. 

This year's free agent class has plenty of what the Dodgers need to capture another World Series title, so people would assume they'll do everything in their power to sign one or more of these guys. 

Los Angeles came off an underwhelming season, and timely batting and lack of arms were a big reason for their early playoff exit. 

However, AM570 radio personality, Rodney Peete, believes that the Dodgers don't need to make a big signing this off-season.

"When Stan Kasten comes out at talks to Bill Plaskey of the LA Times and basically says "You know maybe it's time for us to start looking at some of our younger players" If you read between the lines what they're in essence saying is that "we have a lot of money to spend and we've spent a lot of money but if we keep spending like this, we are going to be over the competitive balance, we're going to be over the tax. And if we do, we're paying 50 cents at a dollar, we need to reset the tax." He didn't come out and say that but if you read between the lines it kind of seems like that's what he's saying."

"And what I'm saying is that because the Dodgers are in the conversation every year, they have built a franchise for sustained success. So they won a 111 games and didn't win in the playoff. That doesn't mean they can't win 92 games and win in the playoffs, you don't have to be in on everyone at every moment and sometimes no matter how much money you have, you have to construct a business properly."

"I would not be surprised to see James Outman up there or Vargas up there or young pitchers. There will be growing pains and on the other end, if these guys don't work out you pull the trigger on a deal. That doesn't mean they won't sign some smaller name, affordable free-agents."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Everyone knows the Dodgers have the money to spend on these players, but is it worth it? 

LA has the second-best farm system in the league, and more times than not, they will grow to be either good players or future all-stars. 

Guys like Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller, and Gavin Stone are set to lead the charge later in the decade. Even on the current 40-man roster, many of the Dodgers' key contributors are under 30 years old. 

LA is set for at least the next five years with their talent in the major and minor leagues. 

On the other hand, why waste this current group's championship window by bringing in young guys who may not be ready? 

The guys in this year's market are "win now" guys; they'll make LA better in the regular season and playoffs. 

Los Angeles is a city of stars, and you must bring in those stars to stay relevant. 

Either of those routes is fine for LA, but the best route is signing a proven star in this league. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19252737_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Analyst Feels Team Shouldn't Go Closer By Committee in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19079974_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor To Host Charity Golf Tournament At Virginia Beach

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19055025_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Off-Season: FanGraphs Projections Has LA on Top of the NL West

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181840
News

Dodgers: LA Prospect Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate

By Chloe Clark
Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Off-Season: LA Insider Points Out Some Flaws Amidst Team's Starting Rotation

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19030889_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18729744_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Be In On Carlos Rodon Sweepstakes

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19101349_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award

By Ryan Menzie