Dodgers: Rams Excited to Bring Lombardi Trophy to Chavez Ravine

Regular season baseball is just a little over two weeks away. The Dodgers will begin their 2022 season with series in Denver and Minnesota before playing their April 14th home opener against the Cincinnati Reds. Dodgers fans are understandably excited to get back to Dodger Stadium. Apparently, they aren't the only ones.

Shortly after the lockout ended, the LA Rams asked for their invite to Dodger Stadium to commemorate their Super Bowl championship.

After a quick peak at the Dodgers promotional schedule, it doesn't look like anything official is on the calendar for the Rams' visit.

It would be a shock if it didn't happen, so keep an eye out for when the latest LA sports champion makes a trip to Chavez Ravine.