Dodgers: Re-Signing With LA Was a 'No-Brainer' Says Danny Duffy

The Dodgers rolled the dice on acquiring Danny Duffy at the deadline last year. It came up snake eyes - Duffy didn't throw a single pitch for the Dodgers as he tried to come back from a flexor tendon strain. The veteran pitcher ended up needing surgery to full repair the tendon.

Duffy was a free agent this winter and LA decided to place another small bet on the lefty starter. Dodgers insider Rowan Kavner had the opportunity to catch-up with the hurler to talk about his decision to re-sign with LA.

“I just think I have a lot left in the tank, and I didn’t get to help all last year and that was devastating. This group of guys has been a lot of fun to be around, and I’m excited to be an active player and actually get to contribute. It was a no-brainer.”

At the moment, Duffy is expected to return sometime around June. The Dodgers rotation is thinner than in years past and could use another arm. As Dodgers fans were harshly reminded last year, seven legitimate starters might not even get a team through a 162-game regular season.

The Lompoc HS graduate is feeling better than ever and sounded optimistic about the year ahead.

"This is the first time in a long time that I haven’t really felt pain. My mobility is back all the way, and I’m getting into strengthening it, and I think we’re just taking it day by day. Last year I was kind of in a mode where I emptied the tank no matter what and that one day I was playing catch, I just felt it go and that was a tough day.”

If all goes well, Duffy should be available to help the Dodgers push through the dog days of summer.