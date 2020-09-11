SI.com
Dodgers Reading Champions Challenge to Continue Support Distance Learning as 8000 Youth Reach Over One Million Minutes Read

Howard Cole

The Dodgers developing and supporting good works in the community is as natural a thing that occurs anywhere in Los Angeles. Here is evidence of yet another of the club's programs to benefit others.

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) announced the extension of the Dodgers Reading Champions Challenge, part of their joint literacy initiative, LA Reads, to offer continued support for distance learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers, students and families can continue to sign up at Dodgers.com/LAReads through the end of October to track daily reading. Over 8,000 youth have combined to log over one million minutes read through the Dodgers Reading Champions Challenge this year.

"As part of their continued commitment to support distance learning, the Dodgers and LADF partnered with Pathways LA to host an LA Reads Together virtual literacy workshop today for 3-5 grade students that are children of essential workers. Pathways LA strengthens low-income and vulnerable working families, promotes high quality early care and education services for children of all abilities, develops knowledgeable early care providers, and promotes economically resilient communities.

“'LA Reads was created to be a resource for all Angelenos, and we’re proud to have helped inspire thousands of students to reach one million minutes read, especially with the challenges of distance learning,” said Naomi Rodriguez, Dodger Vice President of External Affairs and Community Relations. “Supporting our essential workers and their families has been an important part of our Covid relief efforts, and it's imperative that we continue to provide resources like today’s literacy workshop to make sure that all students – regardless of background - continue to thrive.'

"LADF also awarded $25,000 to the Library Foundation of Los Angeles aimed at impacting a total of 75,000 people, including 55,000 children and teens, through ongoing virtual literacy programming, including a Winter Reading Challenge and Grab-and-Go Lunch & Programming, which delivers lunch and at-home activities for families with school-aged children.

“'Through our COVID-19 grantee needs assessment, we learned that youth may not have the tools to engage with distance learning as the pandemic further magnifies income inequality,” said Nichol Whiteman, LADF’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the help of nonprofit partners, LA Reads provides vital resources in communities that need support the most—paving the way for young people to excel in school and beyond.'

"LA Reads was created in 2017 to help address the literacy crisis in Los Angeles by getting children excited about reading. The program involves Dodger players, coaches, executives and alumni reading to children and rewards students, in grades 1st- 8th, who participate in the Dodgers Reading Champions challenge and read more than 30 minutes per day.

"In response to the pandemic, the Dodgers and LADF have recognized Dodgers Reading Champions winners through monthly social media features and Dodger fan cutouts of the challenge winners with their favorite book. They have also shifted their popular live reading events to an LA Reads Story Time series via LADF social media (@dodgersfoundation) featuring Dodger players, owners, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters, and special guests including David Price, Billie Jean King, George Lombard, Dennis Powell, Matt Luke, Joe Davis, Alanna Rizzo, Jerry Hairston, Nichol Whiteman, and DJ Severe. Ross Stripling also participated in the series prior to being traded to the Blue Jays on Aug. 31.

"LA Reads is proudly presented by Dodger partners California Resources Corporation, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11 and the National Electrical Contractors Association of LA County, and the California Pipe Trades and the California Plumbing & Mechanical Contractors Association. Through their ongoing partnership, they are dedicated supporters of the LA Reads program and are proud to help inspire and empower our youth, their families, and our local communities to thrive."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

