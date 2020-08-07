InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Really Need to Bring in a New Catcher

Howard Cole

What are the Dodgers to do with poor Austin Barnes? I have a couple of suggestions, but in the meantime the club really needs to bring in a new catcher. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life.

Look, I don't want to kick a man when he's down, but Barnes has been down for three years without a break, and it's not a slump, OK? The man can't hit. And you don't want him facing Gerrit Cole or Aroldis Chapman with a championship on the line.

So what if Barnes is out of options? A player being out of options has never stopped Dodgers big boss Andrew Friedman from manipulating the system to his benefit. An injury, real or imagined, has solved that problem in the past and it will again. Catchers get hurt, by the way, and if a catcher in the Los Angeles organization goes down, AF better pray that it's Barnes. Because if Will Smith hits the IL with nobody worthy to replace him, good luck getting those elusive 11 wins (or whatever is now) this October. 

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Barnes' statistics? You sure you want to see this? The numbers are horrifying, so please safeguard the children.

Barnes in 2018: .205/.329/.296, with four home runs an 14 RBIs in 100 games and 200 at bats. Barnes in 2019: .203/.293/.340, with five homers and 25 RBIs in 75 games and 212 at bats. Barnes so far in 2020: .100/.182/.100, with no doubles, triples or homers He's 2-20, with an RBI. An RBI, singular. All told Barnes is hitting .199/.305/.306, with 9 HR and 40 RBIs since his fluke season of 2017 -- a fluke; not a breakout -- when he managed a .289/.408/.487, 8 and 38. 

The Dodgers had no choice but to start Barnes in parts of two postseasons because Yasmani "Butterfingers" Grandal couldn't catch or hit the baseball (.107/.164/.200, with 35 strikeouts in 75 at bats in 32 games in nine series). But it's not like Barnes is much of an improvement. L.A.'s 30-year-old backstop has a rip-roaring .158/.235/.224 postseason line, with a homer, seven RBIs and 25 strikeouts in 76 at bats. He's 2-29 (.069) with 14 strikeouts in his last three October series.

Pitch framing is a thing, sure, but there are catchers on teams the world over who can frame pitches. And throw out more runners than Barnes' career 21%. And hit better walking up to the plate with a pencil than our man does with a Louisville Slugger.

So yeah, the Dodgers need a new catcher. I don't know if the Coltrane ship has sailed or not, but in February I said this about that: 

"Former Dodgers' catcher Russell Martin is available for hire. I'd argue that even at 37 years of age he's a more compelling player than Austin Barnes and would likely come cheap. He's a fan favorite for good reason and a leader in the clubhouse. Like no other position on a baseball team, a catcher could be lost to injury at any time."

Catchers who should be available shortly if not already include the switch-hitting Tucker Barnhart, Salvador Perez, Francisco Cervelli and Austin Romine, of the Reds, Royals, Marlins and Tigers, respectively. An Austin-Barnes-for-Austin-Romine-plus-a-minor-leaguer trade? Stranger things have happened.

It's also possible that L.A. will give catching prospect Keibert Ruiz a try. Ruiz is a 20-year-old switch hitter, who arrived late to Summer Camp after COVID-related issues and is currently at the Dodgers' alternate site. More about him here.

Is being a part-time catcher in a pennant race and potential World Series too much responsibility for a newcomer like Ruiz? Maybe, but there's only one way to find out. If it happens, my money is on Ruiz getting more wood on the baseball as a raw rookie in 2020 than Barnes does over the course of his career from here on out.

The Dodgers have to do something at catcher. The status quo is simply not an acceptable response.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Donniedeporte
Donniedeporte

Is Kelbert Ruiz ready? Hear so much and always seems to be the subject of trade talks FROM other teams that seem to.covet him. The time is now would you think?

VirgilHilts
VirgilHilts

Sign him now.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's come-from-behind 5-2 win include Dustin May's six-scoreless-inning performance, shutout seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Pedro Baez, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen, respectively, and A.J. Pollock delivering a clutch two-run double and a solo home run to pace the visitors.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email Howard (email address within) if you get stuck.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Monday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Sunday's 3-0 Dodgers win include a six-shutout-inning season debut for Clayton Kershaw, continued excellence from relievers Pedro Baez, Scott Alexander and Kenley Jansen (although Jansen allowed a 400-foot out to end the game) and home runs by Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Saturday at 5:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a a glorious Puig-like Mookie Betts throw from the right field corner to peg Ketel Marte at third base (video within), Dodgers home runs by Betts and Corey Seager and a solid four-inning, one-hit, no-run start by Tony Gonsolin (who was sent down for Mitch White this morning).

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's game include 5 1/3 scoreless innings from the Dodgers' bullpen, a five-run, single-and-walk-em-to-death L.A. fifth and a Joe Kelly-inspired brouhaha. And inspiration for the visitors and their fans all the way around. We'll see what, if anything, comes of it tonight.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Edwin Rios makes his first start of the year, batting eighth at first base.

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Progress Report Two Weeks In

All things considered, Los Angeles is as good as advertised. A solid A grade. Dave Roberts, weird lineups and all, gets credit, as does the front office for putting this particular group in place. The Dodgers will probably win the NL West and will definitely be in the postseason. And then we'll just see about October, which is always the case.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Updated MLB World Series and Pennant Chances Two Weeks into the Season

The New York Yankees are favorites to win the AL pennant and World Series; the Dodgers are favored to win NL pennant.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Lowlights from the weekend's embarrassing split with San Francisco were too many to sum up in a paragraph. So here's an entire breakdown, published Monday. Here is the Alex-Wood-to-the-IL story and our Dodgers/Astros series preview.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking