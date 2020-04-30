No peaking now, because I’m going to tell you in a sec, but I bet you don’t know who is the Dodgers' all-time leader in on base percentage. And no, it’s not some guy who walked once and was never heard from again.

Inspired by a recent ESPN.com piece by one of my favorite baseball writers, David Schoenfield, I got to thinking. I hear ya; rarely a good thing. Dave’s post, "One wild record you probably didn't know for all 30 MLB teams," begins with the example about Rube Waddell, who hold a 112-year-old record for most strikeouts in a game by a Browns/Orioles pitcher, with 17. He follows with the notion that Melvin Mora's single-season .340 batting average, set in 2004, is the standard for a player in the Baltimore era.

I was a little surprised to see Dave choose the Dodgers franchise-best 49 home runs, by Shawn Greene in 2001, as the one that surprised him most. But he isn't a fan of the blue. And since the readers of this column are, I thought I'd propose my own set of records for your consideration, starting with the mini trivia question above about the club's all-time on base percentage leader.

That man is Gary Sheffield, who recorded a .424 OBP during his four-year run in Los Angeles, from 1998 through 2001. Sure, you can say, "well, it's only four years (3 1/2, actually)," but .424 is a seriously-good OBP for any period of time during any era of baseball. And we're talking about 137 years of team history, going all the way back to the 1884 Brooklyn Atlantics. For reference, Jackie Robinson sits fourth on the club's career OBP list, at .409, Mike Piazza is seventh at .394 and Brett Butler is tied for 10th with Dolph Camilli at .392.

Here are some other Brooklyn/Los Angeles records to store away for the next drink-enthused bar trivia fight, which we hope will be sooner rather later. Included are some Dodgers records you know about and some you don't. Batting only. We'll tackle pitching in an upcoming column.

Career:

OBP: Brooklyn record: Jack Founier, .421. L.A. record: Gary Sheffield, .424.

Slugging: Gary Sheffield, .573. Brooklyn record: Babe Herman, .557.

OPS: Gary Sheffield, .998. Brooklyn record: Babe Herman, .953.

Batting average: Willie Keeler, .352. L.A. record: Mike Piazza, .331.

Games: Zack Wheat, 2322. L.A. record: Bill Russell, 2181.

At bats: Zack Wheat, 8859. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 7495.

Hits: Zack Wheat, 2804. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 2091.

WAR position players: Pee Wee Reese, 68.2. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 54.6.

Total Bases: Zack Wheat, 4003. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 3094.

Doubles: Zack Wheat, 464. L.A. record: Steve Garvey, 333.

Triples: Zack Wheat, 171. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 110.

Home runs: Duke Snider, 389. L.A record: Eric Karros, 270.

Runs: Pee Wee Reese, 1338. Willie Davis, 1004.

RBIs: Duke Snider, 1271. L.A. record: Steve Garvey, 992.

Extra base hits: Duke Snider, 814. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 585.

Stolen base percentage: Davey Lopes, 83.10. Brooklyn record: Jackie Robinson, 76.38.

Stolen bases: Maury Wills, 490. Brooklyn record: Tom Daly, 298.

Power-speed #: Willie Davis, 211. Brooklyn record: Pee Wee Reese, 163.3.

Single season:

On base percentage: Mike Griffin, .466 (1894). L.A. record: Gary Sheffield, .444 (1998).

Slugging: Babe Herman, .678. L. A. record: Gary Sheffield, .643.

OPS: Babe Herman, 1.132 (1930). L.A. record, Gary Sheffield, 1.081 (2000).

Batting average: Babe Herman, .393 (1930). L.A. record: Mike Piazza, .362 (1997).

Games: Maury Wills, 165 (1962). Brooklyn record: Gil Hodges, Carl Furrilo, 158 (1951).

At bats: Maury Wills, 8859. L.A. record: Carl Furillo, 667 (1951).

Hits: Babe Herman, 241 (1930). L.A. record: Tommy Davis, 230 (1962).

WAR position players: Jackie Robinson, 9.7 (1951). L.A. record: Adrian Beltre, 9.6 (2004).

Total Bases: Babe Herman, 416 (1930). L.A. record: Adrian Beltre, 376 (2004).

Doubles: Johnny Frederick, 52 (1929). L.A. record: Shawn Greene, 49 (2003).

Triples: George Treadway, 26 (1894). L.A. record: Willie Davis, 16 (1970).

Home runs: Shawn Greene, 49 (2001). Brooklyn record: Duke Snider, 43 (1956).

Runs: Hub Collins, 148 (1890). Maury Wills, 130 (1962).

RBIs: Tommy Davis, 153 (1962), Brooklyn record: Roy Campanella, 143 (1953).

Extra base hits: Babe Herman, 94 (1930). L.A. record: Cody Bellinger, 84 (2019).

Stolen base percentage: Davey Lopes, 83.10. Brooklyn record: Jackie Robinson, 76.38.

Stolen bases: Maury Wills, 104. Brooklyn record: Darnby O'Brien, 91 (1889).

Power-speed #: Matt Kemp, 39.5 (2011).

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.