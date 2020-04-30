InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Records You Know About and Some You Don't

Howard Cole

No peaking now, because I’m going to tell you in a sec, but I bet you don’t know who is the Dodgers' all-time leader in on base percentage. And no, it’s not some guy who walked once and was never heard from again.

Inspired by a recent ESPN.com piece by one of my favorite baseball writers, David Schoenfield, I got to thinking. I hear ya; rarely a good thing. Dave’s post, "One wild record you probably didn't know for all 30 MLB teams," begins with the example about Rube Waddell, who hold a 112-year-old record for most strikeouts in a game by a  Browns/Orioles pitcher, with 17. He follows with the notion that Melvin Mora's single-season .340 batting average, set in 2004, is the standard for a player in the Baltimore era.

I was a little surprised to see Dave choose the Dodgers franchise-best 49 home runs, by Shawn Greene in 2001, as the one that surprised him most. But he isn't a fan of the blue. And since the readers of this column are, I thought I'd propose my own set of records for your consideration, starting with the mini trivia question above about the club's all-time on base percentage leader. 

That man is Gary Sheffield, who recorded a .424 OBP during his four-year run in Los Angeles, from 1998 through 2001. Sure, you can say, "well, it's only four years (3 1/2, actually)," but .424 is a seriously-good OBP for any period of time during any era of baseball. And we're talking about 137 years of team history, going all the way back to the 1884 Brooklyn Atlantics. For reference, Jackie Robinson sits fourth on the club's career OBP list, at .409, Mike Piazza is seventh at .394 and Brett Butler is tied for 10th with Dolph Camilli at .392.

Here are some other Brooklyn/Los Angeles records to store away for the next drink-enthused bar trivia fight, which we hope will be sooner rather later. Included are some Dodgers records you know about and some you don't. Batting only. We'll tackle pitching in an upcoming column.

Career:

OBP: Brooklyn record: Jack Founier, .421. L.A. record: Gary Sheffield, .424.

Slugging: Gary Sheffield, .573. Brooklyn record: Babe Herman, .557.

OPS: Gary Sheffield, .998. Brooklyn record: Babe Herman, .953.

Batting average: Willie Keeler, .352. L.A. record: Mike Piazza, .331.

Games: Zack Wheat, 2322. L.A. record: Bill Russell, 2181.

At bats: Zack Wheat, 8859. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 7495.

Hits: Zack Wheat, 2804. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 2091.

WAR position players: Pee Wee Reese, 68.2. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 54.6. 

Total Bases: Zack Wheat, 4003. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 3094.

Doubles: Zack Wheat, 464. L.A. record: Steve Garvey, 333.

Triples: Zack Wheat, 171. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 110.

Home runs: Duke Snider, 389. L.A record: Eric Karros, 270. 

Runs: Pee Wee Reese, 1338. Willie Davis, 1004.

RBIs: Duke Snider, 1271. L.A. record: Steve Garvey, 992.

Extra base hits: Duke Snider, 814. L.A. record: Willie Davis, 585.

Stolen base percentage: Davey Lopes, 83.10. Brooklyn record: Jackie Robinson, 76.38.

Stolen bases: Maury Wills, 490. Brooklyn record: Tom Daly, 298.

Power-speed #: Willie Davis, 211. Brooklyn record: Pee Wee Reese, 163.3.

Single season:

On base percentage: Mike Griffin, .466 (1894). L.A. record: Gary Sheffield, .444 (1998).

Slugging: Babe Herman, .678. L. A. record: Gary Sheffield, .643.

OPS: Babe Herman, 1.132 (1930). L.A. record, Gary Sheffield, 1.081 (2000).

Batting average: Babe Herman, .393 (1930). L.A. record: Mike Piazza, .362 (1997).

Games: Maury Wills, 165 (1962). Brooklyn record: Gil Hodges, Carl Furrilo, 158 (1951).

At bats: Maury Wills, 8859. L.A. record: Carl Furillo, 667 (1951).

Hits: Babe Herman, 241 (1930). L.A. record: Tommy Davis, 230 (1962).

WAR position players: Jackie Robinson, 9.7 (1951). L.A. record: Adrian Beltre, 9.6 (2004).

Total Bases: Babe Herman, 416 (1930). L.A. record: Adrian Beltre, 376 (2004).

Doubles: Johnny Frederick, 52 (1929). L.A. record: Shawn Greene, 49 (2003).

Triples: George Treadway, 26 (1894). L.A. record: Willie Davis, 16 (1970).

Home runs: Shawn Greene, 49 (2001). Brooklyn record: Duke Snider, 43 (1956). 

Runs: Hub Collins, 148 (1890). Maury Wills, 130 (1962).

RBIs: Tommy Davis, 153 (1962), Brooklyn record: Roy Campanella, 143 (1953).

Extra base hits: Babe Herman, 94 (1930). L.A. record: Cody Bellinger, 84 (2019). 

Stolen base percentage: Davey Lopes, 83.10. Brooklyn record: Jackie Robinson, 76.38.

Stolen bases: Maury Wills, 104. Brooklyn record: Darnby O'Brien, 91 (1889).

Power-speed #: Matt Kemp, 39.5 (2011).

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Michael Busch

Michael Busch isn’t known for his speed nor his defense, but his power is something to watch. He is listed as the Dodgers ninth best prospect by Baseball America and the sixth best second base prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

Jake Reiner

Dodgers Host 11,000 Fans in Inaugural Zoom Party

The Dodgers also announced plans for a second Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.

Howard Cole

Ex-Dodgers to Appear in Real Live Baseball Games...in South Korea

What's the old saying, "old Dodgers never die, they just get traded away." Something like that. The point is, ex-Dodgers pop up from time to time, and when they do - especially with no actual Major League Baseball action to report on - we like to bring the info to your attention.

Howard Cole

by

DougM56

Video: The Myth of Abner Doubleday

SI's Tom Wilson and Eric Nusbaum, author of "author of "Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between," discuss the myth that Abner Doubleday invented baseball.

Howard Cole

This Day in Dodgers History

On this day, April 27, 2020, absolutely nothing happened. No runs, no drips, no errors, no wins, no losses, no no-pitch intentional walks and no crotch grabbing by Gerardo Parra, who is no longer a major leaguer. A few things happened in the other 136 April 27ths in franchise's history, however, and here are ones which struck me as I perused box scores. Details within.

Howard Cole

by

bentguy1

Interview: Maury Wills Looks Back on Dodgers Career

“I never intended to break Ty Cobb’s record,” Wills said. “I just thought of stealing bases. That became our attack. I would get on and steal second and then I’d steal third. Somebody’d hit a long fly ball (for a sacrifice fly) and Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale would shut ‘em out.”

Graham Womack

by

BBfan

Video Interview with Eric Nusbaum, Author 'Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between'

The latest in SI's baseball book series.

Howard Cole

by

Wes Parkers Bat

Updated Landing Page: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Howard Cole

Enough With the Dodgers-Stand-to-Lose-the-Most-by-Shortened-or-Cancelled-Season Idea Already

The Dodgers are re-signing Mookie Betts. They gave up three players they didn't need and they're going to re-sign Betts. They sign their own free agents. And Betts is their own free agent. The equation changes not one iota because of COVID-19.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cody Thomas

At 22, Thomas hit .222/.293/.409, 20 HR, 65 RBI, for the A-ball Great Lake Loons in 2017. The following year for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes he hit .285/.355/.497 with 19 HR and 87 RBI. Last year at AA-Tulsa, Thomas’ stat line was .236/.308/.443 with 23 HR and 76 RBI in 532 plate appearances over 130 games.

Jake Reiner