Dodgers Reliever Close to Making LA Debut

Tommy Kahnle is nearing a return to the mound for the first time since July of 2020.

The Dodgers bullpen has been a strength of the team in the first month of April. Prior to first pitch on Friday night, the unit was third in the majors in ERA (2.28). They might even be getting an upgrade or two in the coming weeks.

Veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle is trending ever closer to making his Dodgers debut. The 32-year-old last pitched in July of 2020 for the Yankees, but underwent Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury. LA made a calculated gamble by signing Kahnle to a two-year deal last offseason with the hopes he could help the team in 2022.

That time could be sooner rather than later. Last night, Kahnle pitched in his eighth game this month when he took the mound for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single-A). 

In 6.1 IP, Kahnle has a 2.84 ERA and seven strikeouts. It also marked the first time the right-handed reliever has pitched in back-to-back games. 

Kahnle is certainly a candidate to join the Dodgers once the roster crunch hits on May 1st. That's when the maximum amount of players on a roster will drop from 28 to 26. MLB temporarily added two more spots to rosters due to the truncated spring training due to the CBA negotiations. 

In his career, Kahnle has a 3.82 ERA in 285 games (227.2 IP). The righty logged 27 holds in last full season in the majors (2019). Assuming he stays on track, Kahnle could help soften the loss of trusted reliever Blake Treinen who's return is far from imminent. 

