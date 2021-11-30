Dodgers Reportedly Sign RHP Daniel Hudson

While it may not be the news Dodger fans have wanted to hear about, the team announced yesterday that they have signed RHP Daniel Hudson to a major league contract worth $7 million over one year.

The deal hasn't been confirmed by the team yet. Importantly, the 40-man roster is currently at capacity, so a corresponding move would need to happen before the deal can be announced.

In 2021, Hudson pitched 54 games total for the Nationals and Padres. Unfortunately, in San Diego, his season took a turn for the worse and he gave up 11 earned runs in just 19 innings.

Of course, LA fans are aware of Hudson, he spent time with the Dodgers in 2018 and had a few pretty good stretches, even though it didn't reflect in his overall numbers. Ultimately, with Dustin May not expected back until the second half of next season, and if Kenley Jansen does indeed decide to move on, the Dodgers will need some decent arms to try to fill that void.

Dodgers Sign RHP Daniel Hudson! What Role Will he Fill for LA? Grading the Signing