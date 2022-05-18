Skip to main content
Dodgers Request Evidence in Lawsuit From 2019 Incident

Dodgers Request Evidence in Lawsuit From 2019 Incident

The Dodgers are asking for additional evidence in a lawsuit with a Dodger Stadium visitor.

The Dodgers are asking for additional evidence in a lawsuit with a Dodger Stadium visitor.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Dodgers legal team is asking a LA Superior Court judge to order the wife of a man who was hospitalized after an alleged incident at Dodger Stadium to produce evidence supporting their claim of emotional distress.

Rafael Reyna's lawsuit against the Dodgers alleges assault, battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and premises liability stemming from the purported events of after a game at Dodger Stadium on March 29, 2019.

Reyna alleges that he was beaten by five individuals and suffered a major head injury upon his head striking the parking lot asphalt. 

Reyna's wife, Christel, stated the following through their lawyers (quotes via AM640 KFI):

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"At the time of (Rafael Reyna's 0 vicious beating, (Rafael Reyna) was on the phone with his wife, (Christel Reyna) heard her husband being assaulted and his head hitting the ground. She continued hearing her husband's labored breathing and groans. She stayed on the phone until people assisted her husband.'' 

The Dodgers legal team wants the judge to order Christel Reyna to produce a recording of the events that lay part of the basis for the couple's claim.

"Without additional records and information from Mrs. Reyna, the Dodgers have no knowledge of what additional subpoenas, depositions or other discovery needs to be conducted in order to fully prepare this matter for trial."

The Reyna's believe that the Dodgers are at fault and that the "dimly lit" parking lot played a major factor in the alleged assault.

A hearing is scheduled for December 9th. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18183630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Latest Clayton Kershaw Injury Update Brings More Bad News

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18284920_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson Battled Butterflies Before His First Game Since 2020

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Reliever Get the Strangest Swinging Strike You'll Ever See

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18278818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Face Sets the Internet on Fire Again

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18245894_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Set to Make Second Start of MLB Career

By Staff WriterMay 17, 2022
USATSI_18278662_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Emphasizes Importance of Sunday's Walk-Off Win

By Staff WriterMay 17, 2022
USATSI_14839874_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Added to LA Roster; Michael Grove Optioned to Minors

By Staff WriterMay 16, 2022
USATSI_13475940_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Former All-Star Catcher Launches New Hard Seltzer

By Staff WriterMay 16, 2022