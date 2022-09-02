Skip to main content
Dodgers Rookie Has a 'Legitimate Chance' at the Postseason Roster

Dodgers Rookie Has a 'Legitimate Chance' at the Postseason Roster

Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas, called up by Los Angeles on Thursday, will be "in the conversation" to make the team's postseason roster.

The Dodgers recalled prospect Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City this morning when rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. Vargas will presumably spend the last 33 games of the season with Los Angeles.

Of course, the Dodgers plan on playing a lot more than 33 more games, with a deep postseason run culminating in another World Series title their ultimate goal.

Could Vargas be a part of that postseason run? As Bill Plunkett writes in the Orange County Register, it's definitely a possibility. L.A. manager Dave Roberts stressed that Vargas isn't "auditioning" for a postseason role, but when asked if there's a chance for the rookie to make the October roster, Roberts was clear:

“Sure, absolutely,” Roberts said. “But, that still comes with not having pressure, just going out and playing. But yeah, it’s a performance-based business and if he plays well, and things break the right way, absolutely. He should be in the conversation.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers are already auditioning several players for October roles, although in a slightly different fashion. Newly acquired Joey Gallo is still a work in progress, center-fielder Cody Bellinger has had his ups and downs all season, and utility player Chris Taylor is in a season-long battle with the swing-and-miss.

With all those guys trying to prove themselves, Vargas is going to have to battle for playing time, but Roberts is intent on finding ways to get Vargas in the lineup.

“I just encourage Miguel to just go out there, and when he gets the opportunity, to go out there and be himself and take good at-bats, play good defense,” Roberts said. “Everything else is gonna work out the way it will. But I don’t think he should add any undue pressure on himself.”

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman agreed with Roberts that Vargas has a real chance at a postseason job.

“Right now, it’s about giving anyone and everyone runway to play when we can provide opportunities – and then assess,” Friedman said. “A lot of that will come down to who we’re playing, what things look like. I think anybody who’s on our active roster has a very legitimate chance to make our postseason roster.”

Vargas just needs to show the Dodgers what he can do, and the first step is being on the active roster. It's Vargas Time.

USATSI_18227851_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Infielder's Breakout Season is Thanks in Part to Freeman's Mentorship

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18921853_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Scheduled for MRI Following Setback

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17960254_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Dodgers Word Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18917731_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Set to Undergo MRI

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_10211460_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18904139
News

Dodgers News: Slew of Roster Moves Brings Back Kershaw, Vargas; Graterol to IL

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18876153_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Learning from Freddie, Says Doc

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18908114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before

By Staff Writer