Dodgers Rookie Has a 'Legitimate Chance' at the Postseason Roster

The Dodgers recalled prospect Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City this morning when rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. Vargas will presumably spend the last 33 games of the season with Los Angeles.

Of course, the Dodgers plan on playing a lot more than 33 more games, with a deep postseason run culminating in another World Series title their ultimate goal.

Could Vargas be a part of that postseason run? As Bill Plunkett writes in the Orange County Register, it's definitely a possibility. L.A. manager Dave Roberts stressed that Vargas isn't "auditioning" for a postseason role, but when asked if there's a chance for the rookie to make the October roster, Roberts was clear:

“Sure, absolutely,” Roberts said. “But, that still comes with not having pressure, just going out and playing. But yeah, it’s a performance-based business and if he plays well, and things break the right way, absolutely. He should be in the conversation.”

The Dodgers are already auditioning several players for October roles, although in a slightly different fashion. Newly acquired Joey Gallo is still a work in progress, center-fielder Cody Bellinger has had his ups and downs all season, and utility player Chris Taylor is in a season-long battle with the swing-and-miss.

With all those guys trying to prove themselves, Vargas is going to have to battle for playing time, but Roberts is intent on finding ways to get Vargas in the lineup.

“I just encourage Miguel to just go out there, and when he gets the opportunity, to go out there and be himself and take good at-bats, play good defense,” Roberts said. “Everything else is gonna work out the way it will. But I don’t think he should add any undue pressure on himself.”

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman agreed with Roberts that Vargas has a real chance at a postseason job.

“Right now, it’s about giving anyone and everyone runway to play when we can provide opportunities – and then assess,” Friedman said. “A lot of that will come down to who we’re playing, what things look like. I think anybody who’s on our active roster has a very legitimate chance to make our postseason roster.”

Vargas just needs to show the Dodgers what he can do, and the first step is being on the active roster. It's Vargas Time.