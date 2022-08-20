Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Returns, Popular Reliever DFA'd

We knew today was gonna be May, now we know the roster move. The Dodgers announced that right-handed reliever Reyes Moronta has been designated for assignment and Dustin May has been activated from the 60-day injured list.

May is set to make his first start in more than 15 months.

First, Moronta has appeared in 22 games for Los Angeles this season, putting together a 4.18 ERA over 23.2 innings pitched. Fielding Independent Pitching ERA was slightly less kind to his work, with the reliever boasting an unsightly 5.11 FIP

Moronta spent three tours of duty with the big league club this season. In 11 appearances at Triple-A, he owned a 2.70 ERA.

Now, the big one. Dustin May makes his much anticipated return to the active roster after recovering from 2021 Tommy John surgery. The fireballing right-hander was in the midst of a breakout season last year before his elbow gave out in a start in Milwaukee.

Dustin has been building back up with the Oklahoma City Dodgers over the last month where he allowed just 4 earned runs over 19 innings.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old plugs right back into the rotation alongside Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, and Ryan Pepiot to form a six-man rotation for the time being.

May boasts a lifetime 6-3 record with a 2.93 ERA over 31 appearances with the Dodgers. He gets the start against Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium tonight.