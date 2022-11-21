Skip to main content

Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency

Lefty Ace Julio Urias is in line for a nice raise entering his last season before free agency.

The Dodgers pitching in 2022 was spectacular. They had the best team ERA in the entire league, and a big reason for that was because of Dodgers ace Julio Urias. 

Urias topped his 2021 campaign with an incredible 2022 season as he had a career-best 2.16 ERA, a 17-7 record, and finished third in this year's NL Cy Young race. 

Urias is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 at 27. According to The Athletic's staff writer, Fabian Ardaya, Julio is set to get some big money in his final year before free agency. 

"Cy Young finalist (and MVP vote-getter) Julio Urías is in line to make around $13.7 million in his final year before free agency."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Remember, Julio is represented by baseball's biggest agent in, Scott Boras, so he will take his client into free agency. Boras did it with Corey Seager and will likely do it with Urias in 2024. 

The Dodgers offered Seager a massive contract in-season, and he and his team denied it to take him to free agency and ultimately left for a big contract by the Texas Rangers. 

Urias is only making $8 million, according to Sportrac.com. That number will be doubled or tripled when Julio is a free agent. He has earned the right to a big contract; Urias is coming off the two best seasons of his seven-year career. 

Urias has been part of the Dodgers organization for the past ten years and debuted at 19. El Culichi deserves a considerable raise; hopefully, the Dodgers will provide him with that. 

USATSI_19291459
News

Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_18254706_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans React to the Edwin Rios News

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19082747_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Was Sad to See Tyler Anderson Leave for the Angels

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18738098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Team Donates $1 Million to Elton John AIDS Foundation

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_16991982_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Talks What Clayton Kershaw Has Meant to Him

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19094054_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jaime Jarrin Continues Making a Difference Following Retirement

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19415701
News

Elton John: How To Watch Sir Elton’s Final Concert at Dodger Stadium on Live Stream

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_9963247
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Offseason Target Kodai Senga Meets with NL Rival

By Chloe Clark