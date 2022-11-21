Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency

The Dodgers pitching in 2022 was spectacular. They had the best team ERA in the entire league, and a big reason for that was because of Dodgers ace Julio Urias.

Urias topped his 2021 campaign with an incredible 2022 season as he had a career-best 2.16 ERA, a 17-7 record, and finished third in this year's NL Cy Young race.

Urias is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 at 27. According to The Athletic's staff writer, Fabian Ardaya, Julio is set to get some big money in his final year before free agency.

"Cy Young finalist (and MVP vote-getter) Julio Urías is in line to make around $13.7 million in his final year before free agency."

Remember, Julio is represented by baseball's biggest agent in, Scott Boras, so he will take his client into free agency. Boras did it with Corey Seager and will likely do it with Urias in 2024.

The Dodgers offered Seager a massive contract in-season, and he and his team denied it to take him to free agency and ultimately left for a big contract by the Texas Rangers.

Urias is only making $8 million, according to Sportrac.com. That number will be doubled or tripled when Julio is a free agent. He has earned the right to a big contract; Urias is coming off the two best seasons of his seven-year career.

Urias has been part of the Dodgers organization for the past ten years and debuted at 19. El Culichi deserves a considerable raise; hopefully, the Dodgers will provide him with that.