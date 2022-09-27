Skip to main content

Dodgers Roster: LA Gets Crafty Bullpen Arm Back Tonight

DP returns just in time to showcase himself for a Dodgers postseason roster spot.

Today the Dodgers announced the return of David Price from the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, Andre Jackson has been optioned to Triple-A.

Price has missed the better part of three weeks while dealing with inflammation in his left wrist. Before hitting the IL, he had a minuscule 1.50 ERA in the month of August and a 2.25 ERA since the start of June.

He rejoins the team just in time to make his case for a spot on the postseason roster. The veteran has 7 scoreless outings over 10 career playoff appearances out of the bullpen.

Andre Jackson returns to AAA after earning his second career save on Sunday. Coincidentally, it also happened to be the second time in his career that he earned the save for win number 106 on the season for the Dodgers. He accomplished the feat in 2021 with a 3 inning save.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM PT in San Diego with Tyler Anderson on the mound.

