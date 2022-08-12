Dodgers Roster News: Austin Barnes Leaves Team, Wolters Recalled

Hours before first pitch in Kansas City against the Royals, the Dodgers made a roster move.

Long-time LA catcher Austin Barnes was placed on the family emergency list and journeyman catcher Tony Wolters was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

There is currently no word on what Barnes is attending to but we absolutely wish him and his family all the best.

As for Wolters, this is his first time joining the Dodgers' active roster this season. A veteran of 6 major league campaigns, the 30-year-old has posted a .236/.322/.315 career triple slash line in 405 games. Most famously with the Rockies for years, Tony joined the Cubs last season for a brief stint.

The catcher has seen action in 50 games with the Dodgers AAA affiliate this season, hitting .216 with a home run and 24 runs batted in.

In a corresponding move, the team designated minor league infielder Rylan Bannon for assignment after acquiring him off waivers just this week. The hope is that he can pass through waivers and rejoin the AAA squad.

First pitch is set for 5:10 PM PT in KC tonight. Tony Gonsolin faces left-hander Daniel Lynch. Will Smith is tonight's starting catcher for the Dodgers.