Dodgers Roster News: LA Adds Catcher on Minor League Deal

Andrew Friedman continues adding to his holiday shopping cart.
On Friday, the Dodgers made another acquisition, adding catcher Patrick Mazeika on a minor league deal. The signing was announced on the team’s transaction log. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to bring the move to the attention of Twitter.

Mazeika has spent the last two seasons in the Mets and Giants organizations. In 51 games with the Mets the last two seasons, Mazeika hit .190 (28-147) with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He has a career OPS of .515.

Mazeika was a former eighth-round pick by the Mets in 2015. The 29-year-old will look to add some depth in the organization at the catcher position, behind Will Smith and Austin Barnes. Top prospect Diego Cartaya is unlikely to be ready next season, except as a potential late-season call-up.

The Dodgers will look to continue adding depth to the organization. Because that's just what Andrew Friedman does.

