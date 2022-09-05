Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Pitcher to Orioles on Waivers

Today, the Dodgers announced that the Baltimore Orioles had picked up right-handed reliever Jake Reed off waivers. Reed was designated for assignment late last week when the team needed a roster spot for the return of Blake Treinen.

When the team called up Reed late in August, it was never a matter of if the hurler could survive and keep a spot on the roster, it was always how long until he's DFA'd. Certainly, he knew his fate was set with the team, but he still went out and put together one of the better feel-good moments of the 2022 MLB season with a save against the Mets on August 30th.

In his second stint with the Dodgers (he was also on the club for a 6 game engagement in 2021), the 29-year-old journeyman exercised some demons when he tossed a clean 9th inning in New York last week to earn the first save of his career. What made the moment more special for the sidearmer was locking down that moment against the Mets who had released him earlier this season.

Reed let out a roar of emotion and excitement after securing the final out and, according to Dave Roberts, earned a nice beer shower from his teammates in the locker room after the game.

The emotional moment, however, wasn't enough to save his roster spot in LA so he now heads to Baltimore to join the 4th place Orioles in the AL East. Surprisingly, the Birds are still in the hunt for a Wild Card spot sitting just 3.5 games behind Toronto for the 3rd and final spot.

Altogether, Reed appeared in just 5 games with the Dodgers this season, allowing one run over 4.2 innings (1.93). For his career, he owns a 5.57 ERA across 20 MLB appearances.