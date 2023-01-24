Dodgers Roster: RHP Jordan Yamamoto Signs with LA

Yamamoto joins the Dodgers after spending last season with the Mets.

This week, the Dodgers picked up former Marlins starter, Jordan Yamamoto, on a MiLB deal.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic shared the news on Twitter:

Yamamoto was selected in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He had his MLB debut in 2019 with the Marlins and eventually made 15 starts for Miami.

In 2021, Yamamoto was designated for assignment by the Marlins and traded shortly after to the Mets for Federico Polanco.

The pitcher didn't see much success in New York because of a shoulder injury he suffered in May 2021. Due to his inactivity, he was designated for an assignment again and then outrighted to Triple-A.

With Double-A Binghamton, he posted a 4.55 ERA over 31.2 innings in 2022. The 26-year-old is a solid pickup and has lots of potential. For one, his fastball spin was in the 92nd percentile in 2021.

With a new minor league contract on his hands, the 26-year-old will aim to take his game to the next level this Spring.