Dodgers: Rule Change Will Reshape LA's Season

There's been plenty of discussion about rules changes in recent weeks thanks to the CBA negotiations. Pitch clocks, banning the shift, and larger bases were all well reported topics. Something that was not as front and center was a rule change that will alter how the Dodgers manager their roster.

The Athletic's Lindsey Adler provided the information on the IL rule change.

Obviously, the Dodgers aren't the only team affected by the change in the injury list rules. They are however one of clubs, if not the club, who most frequently bounces pitchers up and down between Triple-A and the majors. It allowed the team to manage workloads and give pitchers additional rest days between starts.

Now, that strategy will not be as effective with pitchers now having to be on the IL for 15 day and player options now being more limited.

The Dodgers used the previous system to their benefit, but it will be significantly more difficult with the rule update.

Considering that the Dodgers starting rotation is already thinner than the team would likely prefer, not being able to perpetual promote and demote pitchers (i.e. Mitch White) will change the roster calculus.

Even so, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes likely knew the change was coming.

Especially since the Dodgers were probably persona non grata when the league was discussing why a rule change was needed. The 15-day pitcher IL isn't going to make or break the Dodgers season. It will just make the long journey that is the baseball season that much more interesting.