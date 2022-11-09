Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: A Look At Another Hypothetical Shohei Ohtani Trade Package

Is it worth giving up this much for Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani?
The age-old saying of sports is one player won't change the way of the franchise. However, for a guy like Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani this question comes into play more than ever.

It's no question Ohtani brings a talent that hasn't been seen in the league since the days of Babe Ruth, but with the depth the Dodgers already have and such an impressive regular season it remains to be seen how much the team should give up. Even for a guy like Ohtani, the Dodgers may be better off losing just a couple of players rather than their entire future. 

With all the talks surrounding  Ohtani and his potential to be traded, The Athletic came up with some possible trade scenarios surrounding nine teams that could have interest in Ohtani. The Dodgers made the list, but the trade scenario may not be to most fans liking.

The offer: The Dodgers trade RHP Bobby Miller, 2B Michael Busch, IB/OF Miguel Vargas, RHP Landon Knack, LHP Maddux Bruns, OF Andy Pages and RHP Ryan Pepiot to the Angels for Shohei Ohtani.

Seven players for one seems outrageous, but the greatness that comes with Ohtani commands such a haul from any team. One can argue going after the proven player seems worth it, but if the player makes a steep decline, or if injuries come into play, all the depth you had was immediately given up for the player. 

Ohtani would immediately move the needle for the Dodgers, but perhaps even for a player of Ohtani's caliber, it isn't worth giving up the entire house. 

