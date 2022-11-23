Dodgers Rumors: Boras Blames Lack of Playing Time for Joey Gallo's Down Year

Joey Gallo hasn't been himself since he was traded to the Yankees during the 2021 season. An All-Star in 2020 and 2021, he's been a far cry from that version of his dominant self.

The Dodgers took a chance on him at this year's trade deadline, thinking they could help him get back to his old form. While he did show some signs, overall, he continued to struggle. He hit just .162 in 117 at-bats with the Dodgers with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. He made the postseason roster, but never got an opportunity to play.

His agent, however, is none other than Scott Boras. And Boras has made it clear that his client struggled in LA because of his lack of playing time (via Jon Heyman, New York Post).

"As for Gallo, Boras downplayed his poor performance since he was traded away from the Rangers in July 2021. Boras noted that, despite a few miserable months in 2021 with the Yankees, Gallo still hit 38 homers and won a Gold Glove. Clearly, Gallo never adjusted to New York. Boras dismissed Gallo’s similar production after he was acquired by the Dodgers at the 2022 trade deadline, attributing it to not playing full-time, adding, 'He’s going to be playing full-time wherever he [signs].'"

He definitely didn't have consistent playing time in LA, and never really got the opportunity to get into the swing of things. He did have a few big moments, but not enough to justify the Dodgers bringing him back next season.

Boras also mentioned that the elimination of the shift should help the lefty, who pulled the ball 48.4% of the time in 2022.

Gallo will be 29-years-old at the beginning of next season, so he still could have a lot of good years ahead of him.