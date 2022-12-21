Dodgers Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Trade Proposal Identified as 'Win-Win' by MLB Writer

Pirates center-fielder Bryan Reynolds isn't happy with the Pirates, likely on account of their constant inability to put together a competitive team for more than a month or two at a time. He's requested a trade, but there are reports that Pittsburgh is seeking a return similar to what Washington got for Juan Soto last year.

The Dodgers aren't going to give up a Juan Soto package — they didn't give up a Juan Soto package for actual Juan Soto — but if the price becomes more reasonable, Los Angeles would certainly be involved in the bidding.

Here at Sports Illustrated, Will Laws wrote an article proposing a handful of win/win trades, and Reynolds to L.A. makes the list.

Dodgers acquire OF Bryan Reynolds

Pirates acquire IF Michael Busch, OF Andy Pages, RHP Ryan Pepiot The Pirates have reportedly been holding out for a “Juan Soto–type” haul on Reynolds, who issued a trade demand earlier this month. That’s a pretty absurd ask by Pittsburgh (and an entirely reasonable ask by Reynolds), but this return wouldn’t be too far off. This deal would land the Buccos three of the Dodgers’ top six prospects, per MLB.com. Los Angeles would hang onto its top three prospects, though, and get the premier center fielder thought to be on the block. ... Reynolds will turn 28 in January and is still under team control for three more seasons. He took a step back last year in comparison to his breakout 2021 campaign, when he slashed .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs and started the All-Star Game, and yet he still hit a career high 27 home runs. In fact, since Reynolds debuted in ’19, he has been among the most productive and durable players in baseball. ... The Pirates would get three future major leaguers who could be a part of their next playoff team, even if that’s still a few years down the road. Pages is the youngest of the trio at 22, while the other two are 25 and should be able to help as soon as next season. Pepiot’s changeup was called “the best in the minors'' ahead of last season by MLB.com, and though he exhibited some command issues in his first few stints in the majors in 2022 (27 walks in 36 ⅓ innings), he also flashed the swing-and-miss stuff that could make him a top-end starter. MLB.com says Busch’s profile is similar to that of Max Muncy, as he’s seen time at first base, second base and left field while showing a promising mix of power and patience from the left side of the plate (32 homers, 74 walks in 142 games across Double A and Triple A last season). Pages hit 57 homers at Advanced A and Double A over the past two years and possesses a cannon arm fit for either of the outfield corners, which makes him a good fit for a Pirates system bereft of impact outfielders.

Would this package actually be enough to get Reynolds? If so, the Dodgers should do it yesterday. Pages is an exciting prospect, but he has a ways to go before he's ready for the big leagues, and it's unclear where he'd fit in L.A.'s outfield with Mookie Betts entrenched in right field and Miguel Vargas possibly playing left. Pepiot is good, but he's the third-best pitching prospect in the Los Angeles system. And Busch is a second baseman who may or may not have the range to play second base without the shift.

As Laws said, this trade doesn't cost L.A. any of their very top prospects, and it would land a great replacement for Cody Bellinger in center. If this trade is available, let's make it happen.