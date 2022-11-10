Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider

Clayton Kershaw has been linked to the Texas Rangers for a very long time. Kershaw is from Dallas, and many have speculated he may want to return there to finish his career. Last offseason, rumors circulated about a potential move to Texas for Kershaw, but he elected to stay put in LA for another year. But here we are again, and we'll have these conversations every year until Kershaw retires from the game of baseball.

MLB Insider Jon Morosi spoke about the rumors, and said the Rangers are "waiting patiently" on what Kershaw decides to do. You can hear his full report here, where he lays out Kershaw's most likely options of staying in LA, going to Texas or retiring.

The good news for Dodger fans, however, is that Morosi concluded by saying he thinks Kershaw ultimately ends up back in LA next season.

"I think...the most likely scenario is probably still he’s in a Dodger uniform in 2023," Morosi said. "But we’re a long way from a decision being reached there by Clayton Kershaw and his family."

We'll have to wait and see what Kershaw decides to do. But it does at least seem more likely than not that he's back in LA in 2023.