Dodgers Rumors: Dodgers May Plan For Justin Verlander If Tyler Anderson Leaves

A new off-season calls for fresh new predictions and among them believe Tyler Anderson will accept his qualifying offer. However, in the chance that Anderson doesn't accept the offer, it is believed the Dodgers can go after a guy like Justin Verlander.

Verlander is coming off a World Series championship with the Astros and it remains to be seen if he will re-sign. Although it's likely the Astros are going to want to bring him back for at least another season, this doesn't stop the free agent from testing the market in hopes of continuing his playing career elsewhere (via Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic).

Verlander ... seemed a good bet to re-sign quickly with Houston. But it has not happened, perhaps because Verlander sees the potential for lucrative opportunities with the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers, among others. ...

Verlander will turn 40 in September and of course when you're getting up in age you may look to make as much money as possible before your career is over. However, even at his age he still provides some good pitching help that the Dodgers desperately need.

It all comes down to whether Anderson will choose to come back to the Dodgers.

The likely AL Cy Young winner, who turns 40 on Feb. 20, could be a short-term, high-dollar fit for any of those clubs. ... The Dodgers might pursue Verlander if Tyler Anderson rejects their $19.65 million qualifying offer — and heck, even if he accepts, too.

Verlander still remains one of the top pitchers in the game and will surely command top dollar even if it's for a short deal. Money the Dodgers may not be willing to spend.