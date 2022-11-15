Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Dodgers May Plan For Justin Verlander If Tyler Anderson Leaves

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson was given a qualifying offer
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A new off-season calls for fresh new predictions and among them believe Tyler Anderson will accept his qualifying offer. However, in the chance that Anderson doesn't accept the offer, it is believed the Dodgers can go after a guy like Justin Verlander

Verlander is coming off a World Series championship with the Astros and it remains to be seen if he will re-sign. Although it's likely the Astros are going to want to bring him back for at least another season, this doesn't stop the free agent from testing the market in hopes of continuing his playing career elsewhere (via Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic).

Verlander ... seemed a good bet to re-sign quickly with Houston. But it has not happened, perhaps because Verlander sees the potential for lucrative opportunities with the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers, among others. ...

Verlander will turn 40 in September and of course when you're getting up in age you may look to make as much money as possible before your career is over. However, even at his age he still provides some good pitching help that the Dodgers desperately need. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It all comes down to whether Anderson will choose to come back to the Dodgers. 

The likely AL Cy Young winner, who turns 40 on Feb. 20, could be a short-term, high-dollar fit for any of those clubs. ... The Dodgers might pursue Verlander if Tyler Anderson rejects their $19.65 million qualifying offer — and heck, even if he accepts, too.

Verlander still remains one of the top pitchers in the game and will surely command top dollar even if it's for a short deal. Money the Dodgers may not be willing to spend. 

Tyler AndersonJustin VerlanderLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18870080_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Jim Bowden Predicts Tyler Anderson Will Accept Qualifying Offer

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15058212_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Expert Feels Dave Roberts Will Miss Out on Second Manager of the Year Win

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16452975_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Legend Steve Garvey Receives Prestigious Award at Gold Glove Ceremony

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19147051_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Insider Predicts Carlos Correa Deal Worth North of $300M

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_13065571_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Former GM Makes Surprising Prediction on Trea Turner's Landing Spot

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_14314347_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Set to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Thought to Be High on NL West Rival's Offseason List

By Ricardo Sandoval
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: LA Has a Big Decision to Make On Cody Bellinger This Week

By Ricardo Sandoval